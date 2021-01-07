BWW Exclusive: Meet the Makers of RATATOUILLE: The TikTok Musical- Katie Johantgen

When Broadway is dark, all that it takes is one little rat and a team of up-and-coming theatre makers to save the day. Over the weekend, the Actors Fund revealed that, on its premiere night, Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical generated more than $1 million in ticket sales, to benefit The Actors Fund.

Presented by the Tony Award-winning theatrical production company Seaview, in association with TodayTix Presents and TikTok, Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical streamed for 72 hours only over the weekend, featuring content created by members of TikTok's #RatatouilleMusical Community, whose collective work has earned the engagement of more than 200 million fans around the globe.

Check out what the critics had to say about the incredible musical event and catch up on what Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical is all about!

Below, BroadwayWorld is catching up with one of the creators, Katie Johantgen, who wrote "Ego's Flashback" with Danny Bernstein.

The response to this project has been insane from the beginning- what has it been like taking it all in on your end?

It has been absolutely incredible. I feel so honored to have been included in this project, and as an out of work actor myself, it is so meaningful to me to have raised so much money for our community. This entire project speaks to the resilience of artists and the power of our community.

Can you tell us more about your inspiration and the work that went into getting it to the finish line?

I was inspired by all of the brilliant Ratatouille TikToks I had been seeing. People were creating some AMAZING work and I wanted to be a part of it! I picked my favorite moment in the film and tried to figure out how we could tell the story of Anton's flashback and transformation in less than 60 seconds. I wrote the lyrics, contacted my dear friend and talented composer Danny K. Bernstein to write the music, and asked my fiancé to take on the iconic role of Anton Ego. Next thing we knew we were asked to be a part of this awesome event and of course we said yes! The rest was all up to the brilliant team at Seaview and all of the amazing musicians, performers, and editors who brought it to life!