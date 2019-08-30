BWW Exclusive: Hear Michael Luwoye Sing on Disney Junior's THE LION GUARD

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive clip from Michael Luwoye's guest starring role on Disney Junior's "The Lion Guard." He voices the role of Askari, the original leader of the Lion Guard, who appears as a "lion spirit" in the sky to offer Kion advice.

In the episode titled "The Triumph of the Roar," Askari sings a song to Kion teaching him about the power of the roar. The original song, "The Power of the Roar," was written by series' songwriter Beau Black and executive producer Ford Riley.

Watch the clip below!

Luwoye's character makes his debut appearance in the new episodes premiering Monday, September 2 in the DisneyNOW app.

Luwoye just finished his run in the starring role of Alexander Hamilton in Hamilton on Broadway. He is the only person to have played the roles of both Hamilton and Burr on the same day. Luwoye will play a lawyer on the new NBC drama, Bluff City Law, starring Jimmy Smits and Caitlin McGee. He has also recurred on Fox's THE GIFTED and Netflix's She's Gotta Have It.

Disney Junior's "The Lion Guard" continues the epic storytelling of "The Lion King" and follows the adventures of Kion, the second-born cub of Simba and Nala, and his diverse group of friends as they unite to protect the Pride Lands.

"The Lion Guard" voice cast includes: Rob Lowe as Simba; Gabrielle Union as Nala; MAX CHARLES as Kion; Diamond White as Fuli the cheetah; Joshua Rush as Bunga the honey badger; Atticus Shaffer as Ono the egret; and Dusan Brown as Beshte the hippo.





