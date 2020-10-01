BWW Exclusive: Health and Hotness Help for Returning to Your Gym from Mark Fisher Fitness Trainer Harold Gibbons!
Thinking about returning to your gym?
BWW x MFF Health and Hotness Help with Mark Fisher Fitness's Steward of Strength Harold Gibbons is back to help you make the most of your fitness, if and when you return to a gym as they open in your area.
There's a good chance that you've been exercising at home successfully since the beginning of the pandemic, which leads to the question, "Why would you go back to a gym?" For me, the answer is all about access. When you're exercising in a weight room, you have access to weights!
When exercising at home, you really can only manipulate one variable, and that's the volume of repetitions - sets multiplied by reps. Initially, this works to honor the Principle of Progressive Overload, which says that we need to do increase the amount of work done over time to make continued progress, but eventually you're limited by time, not by strength.
Having access to a weight room, like the Dragon Lair at MFF, is essential for following a structured training plan that forms the foundation of your fitness. The biggest benefit of getting back into the gym is that you'll have access to the equipment that helps you get stronger and fitter so that you can get the best bang for your fitness buck!
For more health and hotness help, head to markfisherfitness.com/online
Interested in Semi-Privates at MFF? Check out our 21-Day Challenge Trial Offer!
From This Author BroadwayWorld TV
- BWW TV: Billy Porter, Lin Manuel Miranda and More Call for Diversity and Representation in New PSA
- BWW TV: Check Out STOMP's Unique Piece Created for the US Open!
- BWW TV: STOMP Creates Piece Inspired by US Open
- BWW TV: Christopher Jackson Performs 9/11 Tribute Medley at the US Open
- BWW TV: Watch the Premiere of Short Film INSIDE & OUTWARDS, Narrated by Sarah Jessica Parker
- Broadway Rewind: SCHOOL OF ROCK Starts its Broadway Jam Session