BWW Exclusive: Heading Into Summer, Audits for Kristin Chenoweth's Broadway Bootcamp Are a Hot Ticket

Kristin Chenoweth's Broadway Bootcamp is in full swing today, after last night's orientation and Ghosts of TONY kickoff party, hosted by Julie James of SiriusXM On Broadway.

The popular young people's camp (grades 9-12), is in its sixth year, having skipped last year due to covid. Kristin was determined to make it happen this year, and pulled together the resources and her connections to deliver an enviable array of talent, led by camp co-directors (and longtime friends) Richard Jay-Alexander and John McDaniel. The faculty roster is impressive with names including: Nellie Beavers, Matt Berman, Sierra Boggess, Lindsay Brooks, Josh Bryant, Craig Burns, Dylan Bustamante, Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Nancy Carson, Jim Caruso, Kevin Chamberlin, Joseph Church, Michael Croiter, Madame Olga V / Michael Cusumano, Frank DiLella, Bryan Farina, Lindsey Feinstein, Kyle Garvin, Heather Gershonowitz, Bruce Glikas, Mandy Gonzalez, Laurie Green, Crystal Hall, Tyler Hanes, Adrianna Hicks, Michael Hull, Devin Ilaw, Julie James, Richard Jay-Alexander, Brittney Johnson, Jay Landers, Baayork Lee, Norm Lewis, Andrea Macasaet, Brittney Mack, Eoin Mallon, Joan Marcus, John McDaniel, Abby Mueller, Jen Namoff, Anne Nathan, Kelli O'Hara, Michael Orland, Samantha Pauly, Susan Powell, Faith Prince, Samantha Robbins, Marissa Rosen, MiMi Scardulla, Victoria Shaw, Christopher Sieber, Celeste Simone, Kevin Stites, John Tartaglia, Elizabeth Teeter, Lara Teeter, Anna Uzele, Kim Vento, and Marissa Winokur.

One of the most Unique Features this year, is offering "Audits "on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of this week, (June 7-10). This allows anyone of any age to observe workshops, rehearsals, panels, sessions, etc. without active participation, but witnessing top talent work with the campers. This is particularly useful for parents, educators, and fellow thespians, wherever you may be.

This year the camp hosts 137 students, from 33 states, and 8 countries. Culminating with the annual KRISTI Awards on Sunday night, which showcases the talent, the star faculty, and presents awards, including this year's Lifetime Achievement Award to stage, film, and television producer Neil Meron. That award will be presented by last year's recipient, stage, television and film executive Robert Greenblatt.

Sign up for Audits can be found at www.kcbbc.camp. BroadwayWorld has some exclusive photos from last night's launch and today's Good Morning Campers show.