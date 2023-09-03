Kristin Chenoweth & Josh Bryant Say 'I Do'! At Labor Day Weekend Wedding

The couple tied the knot over the holiday weekend.

By: Sep. 03, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Fall 2023
2 Broadway Shows Play Final Performances Today Photo 2 2 Broadway Shows Play Final Performances Today
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the Broadway Revival of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Photo 3 Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Revival of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
Neil Patrick Harris Will Direct TICK, TICK... BOOM! at the Kennedy Center Photo 4 Neil Patrick Harris Will Direct TICK, TICK... BOOM! at the Kennedy Center

KRISTIN CHENOWETH
Click Here for More on KRISTIN CHENOWETH

Congratulations to Kristin Chenoweth and her new husband Josh Bryant, who celebrated their love in a pink wedding ceremony over Labor Day weekend. According to People Magazine, the pair wed on Saturday, September 2 in Dallas in front of 140 guests including  Kathy Najimy, David Foster, Katharine McPhee, Kenny Ortega, Chely Wright, Jennifer Aspen and Andrew Lippa.

The couple announced their engagement in October, 2021. Read the full details at People

Congratulations to the happy couple from all of us at BroadwayWorld!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kristin Chenoweth (@kchenoweth)

Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth’s career spans film, television, voiceover, and stage. In 2015, Chenoweth received a coveted star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2009, she received an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in “Pushing Daisies.” In 1999, she won a Tony Award for “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” She was also nominated for her original role of Glinda the Good Witch in “Wicked” in 2004. Chenoweth was nominated for two Emmy Awards and a People’s Choice Award for her role on “Glee.” In 2009, she wrote an upliftingly candid, comedic chronicle of her life so far, “A Little Bit Wicked,” which debuted on the New York Times Hardcover Non-Fiction Best Seller List.
 




RELATED STORIES

1
Chenoweth & Schwartz to Reunite on QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Musical Photo
Chenoweth & Schwartz to Reunite on QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Musical

Kristin Chenoweth is set to reunite with Wicked composer Stephen Schwartz on a new musical based on the award-winning 2012 documentary The Queen of Versailles. With a book by Lindsey Ferrentino (Ugly Lies the Bone, Amy and the Orphans) and direction by Tony nominee Michael Arden (Parade, Once on This Island).

2
Video: Kristin Chenoweth Announces New Broadway-Aimed Project Photo
Video: Kristin Chenoweth Announces New Broadway-Aimed Project

Watch Kristin Chenoweth reveal on Watch What Happens Live, that she is working on a new project for Broadway!

3
Kristin Chenoweth to Release New Book, IM NO PHILOSOPHER, BUT I GOT THOUGHTS Photo
Kristin Chenoweth to Release New Book, I'M NO PHILOSOPHER, BUT I GOT THOUGHTS

From television actress, Broadway star, and New York Times bestselling author Kristin Chenoweth comes I'm No Philosopher, But I Got Thoughts, an inspiring high-design, colorful book featuring philosophical-ish musings on connection, creativity, loss, love, and closure.

4
Chenoweth & Ortega Team For 1300 MILES TO BROADWAY Docu-Series Photo
Chenoweth & Ortega Team For 1300 MILES TO BROADWAY Docu-Series

Kristin Chenoweth and Kenny Ortega are teaming up for a new docu-series inspired by Chenoweth's Broadway Bootcamp. Joining Chenoweth and Ortega in teaching classes this past summer were Mary Mitchell Campbell, Jordan Fisher, Kevin Chamberlin, Faith Prince, Booboo Stewart, Madison Reyes and Stephen Schwartz.

From This Author - Joshua Wright

Joshua Wright, a native of Boston, MA, has been captivated by Broadway since childhood. When he's not penning articles for BroadwayWorld.com, Joshua can be found swimming at the local pool, crafti... (read more about this author)

Jessica Vosk, Kara Lindsay, & Elizabeth Teeter Lead Broadway-Aimed BEACHES ReadingJessica Vosk, Kara Lindsay, & Elizabeth Teeter Lead Broadway-Aimed BEACHES Reading
Conductor John Eliot Gardner Withdraws From Performances After Striking SingerConductor John Eliot Gardner Withdraws From Performances After Striking Singer
Now Hiring: Scenic Project Manager, Marketing/Graphic Assistant, Account Manager & More - BWW ClassifiedsNow Hiring: Scenic Project Manager, Marketing/Graphic Assistant, Account Manager & More - BWW Classifieds
Lea Michele Will Be Out Of Both FUNNY GIRL Performances August 30thLea Michele Will Be Out Of Both FUNNY GIRL Performances August 30th

Videos

Exclusive: WALKING WITH BUBBLES- A Post-Show Talkback Video Exclusive: WALKING WITH BUBBLES- A Post-Show Talkback
Casey Cott Looks Back on His Spectacular Debut in MOULIN ROUGE! Video
Casey Cott Looks Back on His Spectacular Debut in MOULIN ROUGE!
How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art Video
How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE Video
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HAMILTON
FUNNY GIRL
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HERE LIES LOVE
MJ THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You