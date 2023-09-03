Kristin Chenoweth & Josh Bryant Say 'I Do'! At Labor Day Weekend Wedding

Congratulations to Kristin Chenoweth and her new husband Josh Bryant, who celebrated their love in a pink wedding ceremony over Labor Day weekend. According to People Magazine, the pair wed on Saturday, September 2 in Dallas in front of 140 guests including Kathy Najimy, David Foster, Katharine McPhee, Kenny Ortega, Chely Wright, Jennifer Aspen and Andrew Lippa.

The couple announced their engagement in October, 2021. Read the full details at People.

Congratulations to the happy couple from all of us at BroadwayWorld!

Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth’s career spans film, television, voiceover, and stage. In 2015, Chenoweth received a coveted star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2009, she received an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in “Pushing Daisies.” In 1999, she won a Tony Award for “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” She was also nominated for her original role of Glinda the Good Witch in “Wicked” in 2004. Chenoweth was nominated for two Emmy Awards and a People’s Choice Award for her role on “Glee.” In 2009, she wrote an upliftingly candid, comedic chronicle of her life so far, “A Little Bit Wicked,” which debuted on the New York Times Hardcover Non-Fiction Best Seller List.

