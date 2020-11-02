BWW Exclusive: Get a COVID Reboot from Mark Fisher Fitness Trainer Harold Gibbons

Click Here for More Articles on Staying Fit While Staying In

Learn six exercises from MFF's COVID Reboot program.

BWW x MFF Health and Hotness Help with Mark Fisher Fitness's Steward of Strength Harold Gibbons is here to show you six exercises that are the basis of our "COVID Reboot" program at MFF, and they're sure to help you rebuild your fitness as you head back to the gym.

-The Kettlebell Deadlift represents our hinge pattern, perfect for strengthening the glutes, hamstrings, core, and back.

-The Dumbbell Floor Press is a push pattern that works the shoulders, chest, and arms.

-Goblet Squats represent our squat pattern, and help target the core, thighs, and hips.

-The TRX Row is a plank that moves and helps strengthen the upper back, shoulders, and arms.

-The Split Squat develops hip stability and control as your legs coordinate pushing you up and pulling you back down.

-The TRX Fall Out uses your core muscles to resist extending your spine, or opening your ribs away from your hips.

Each of these exercises should allow for quick adjustments and easy progression so that you can fine tune the challenge based on how you're feeling and plan to get stronger over time!









