BWW Exclusive: East High Stresses About Musical Auditions in a Brand New Episode of HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES!

Click Here for More Articles on HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES

The cafeteria is buzzing with possibilities as characters debate who will be cast in the upcoming East High musical production of "Beauty and the Beast" in this exclusive clip from episode two of "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series!"

Watch one minute of Friday's brand new episode below, exclusively available at BroadwayWorld.

In season two of "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," the East High Wildcats, who are preparing to perform "Beauty and the Beast" as their spring musical, face off against rival school North High to win a prestigious and cutthroat student theater competition. Wigs are snatched, loyalties are tested, and ballads are belted.

The first episode of season two premiered last week on May 14th; episode 2 premieres this Friday, May 21 on Disney Plus.

The cast of "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" includes Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr and Kate Reinders.

Additions this season include Andrew Barth Feldman, Roman Banks (two Broadway Evan Hansens!), Olivia Rose Keegan, Asher Angel and Derek Hough.

Find out what we know about the new characters here.