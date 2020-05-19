BWW Exclusive: Daily #MobilityMinute with Mark Fisher Fitness Trainer Harold Gibbons- Wrist Circles

Your fitness doesn't have to hit PAUSE while sheltering in place, so we're teaming up with Mark Fisher Fitness's Steward of Strength Harold Gibbons is here to show you how to keep those wrists happy and healthy!

This exercise is called a Wrist Controlled Articular Rotations - you can call it Wrist Circles - and it can loosen up those wrists after a busy day of typing, texting, or taking it easy. The goals are simple: Make a fist and then slowly rotate through the largest range of motion possible. I mean really really slow - each circle may be 45-Taking a few minutes for this style of wrist circles in between work sessions or at the end of the day can help keep your wrists happy and healthy! For more health and hotness help, head to markfisherfitness.com/online. Cheers!

