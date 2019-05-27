BWW Contest: Win Two Tickets To THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre!

Get ready to hear the music of the night because BroadwayWorld is giving you a chance to win tickets to the national tour of The Phantom of the Opera at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre! The winner will receive two tickets to the June 9th performance at 6:30pm. The contest will run now through June 2nd, at 11:59 PM EST. Enter for your chance to win TODAY; that's all we ask of you!

Cameron Mackintosh's spectacular new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA for its highly anticipated return to Los Angeles' Hollywood Pantages Theatre. With newly reinvented staging and stunning scenic design, this new version of PHANTOM is performed by a cast and orchestra of 52, making this one of the largest productions on tour in North America.

Based on the classic novel Le Fantôme de L'Opéra by Gaston Leroux, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA tells the story of a masked figure who lurks beneath the catacombs of the Paris Opera House, exercising a reign of terror over all who inhabit it. He falls madly in love with an innocent young soprano, Christine, and devotes himself to creating a new star by nurturing her extraordinary talents and by employing all of the devious methods at his command.

Cameron Mackintosh's spectacular new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is presented by Cameron Mackintosh, The Really Useful Group, and NETworks Presentations. Directed by Laurence Connor (who co-directed the new production of Les Misérables that is back on tour across North America after a hugely successful revival on Broadway; directed the award-winning new production of Miss Saigon that played London's West End and Broadway and is now on a tour across North America; and also directed the stage version of the movie School of Rock now playing in London's West End and on North American Tour), with choreography by Scott Ambler, set design by Paul Brown, Tony Award®-winning original costume design by Maria Björnson, lighting design by Tony Award®-winner Paule Constable, sound design by Mick Potter, and musical supervision by John Rigby. The production is overseen by Matthew Bourne and Cameron Mackintosh. The Phantom of the Opera: music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart (with additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe), book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber, orchestrations by David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber.





