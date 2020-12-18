BWW Blog: Why Can't I Stop Watching Disney's Encanto Teaser Trailer?

I know no one needs to be reminded of all the amazing things the Walt Disney Company announced at their investor day last week - including new content from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar, the Walt Disney Studios, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic (however, I will tell you that I did indeed watch the livestream even into the financial analyst portion because, yeah I'm that person).

Although there was tons of new content announced, I keep coming back to the teaser trailer for Encanto, the original film based in Colombia about a magical family. It is centered on a Colombian girl who lives in a magical family, but she herself has none. The trailer is short, but the music and movie logo draws you in quick. And, of course, who else but Lin-Manuel Miranda to swoop in to yet another Disney movie for what will be a movie full of new classics. Miranda was offered an animated film in 2016, and even when he began to work with director Byron Howard, he said the project could still take years. According to Disney Fandom, the word "encanto" comes from Spanish, meaning "charm, spell, or enchantment."

But how about the other talent listed as a part of the creative/leadership team? Well Director Byron Howard has directed some work you may have heard of, like Bolt, Zootopia, and Tangled (actually my favorite Disney movie so okay thanks Byron). He's also been involved in others like Pocahontas, Mulan, Lilo & Stitch, Brother Bear, and Wreck-It Ralph and Frozen II.

As for Jared Bush, well yeah, he wrote Zootopia and Moana. Even more excitingly, he is also involved in Andor, one of the ten new Star Wars series and features coming out in the next few years.

Co-director and screenwriter Charise Castro Smith is new to the Animation Studios, but brings a plethora of experience to this new film. A graduate of Brown and Yale, she has written and acted for stage and screen. She served as a writer and producer for The Exorcist series on Fox, and then served as a writer and supervising producer for Netflix's series The Haunting of Hill House. Encanto, however, is her film debut. I'm excited to see what her Cuban-American heritage and playwriting career adds to the film!

If you haven't watched the trailer yet, catch it here. It will be released on November 24, 2021. Why am I already hopeful for a stage version?