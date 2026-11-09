BRAGGING RIGHTS to Mark 10th Anniversary With Performance at The PIT

=Bragging Rights, New York City's longest-running sketch comedy competition show, celebrates its landmark 10th anniversary with a special performance on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at 8:30 PM at The People's Improv Theater (The PIT) in Manhattan.

Created by comedian Matt Algozzini in November 2016, Bragging Rights has become a mainstay of New York City's independent comedy scene, bringing together actors, writers, and comedians for a high-energy competition that blends original sketch comedy with the excitement of professional wrestling and fantasy sports. Each performance pits two teams against one another in a battle for laughs, audience votes, and the coveted title of Bragging Rights Sketch Comedy Champions.

The anniversary performance features a 14-person ensemble of comedic talent, including Matt Algozzini (Upright Citizens Brigade, The PIT), Sierra Joy, Juan Carlos Merino, Gia Doxey (Backdoor Barbeque, Director), Mikayla Petrilla (Saturday Night Live), Philip James, Anna Gundersen, Nathanael Vaky, Celeste Sexton, Adam Hamway, Sherlene Campos, Matt Hammond, Tommy Biggiani, and Chris Lazzaro. Competing as the show's signature Red and Blue teams, the ensemble will present an evening of original sketches, distinctive comedic voices, and unpredictable competition. The show will be hosted by Vinnie Potestivo (Emmy Award Winner, MTV, Bravo, A&E).

For a decade, Bragging Rights has provided a creative platform for performers to develop original material, collaborate across disciplines, and showcase their work before live audiences. Its reach has extended beyond its home at The People's Improv Theater to venues throughout New York City and the surrounding region, including Off-Broadway's Players Theatre, AMT Theater, Upright Citizens Brigade, Asylum NYC, and the Hackensack Performing Arts Center. According to the production, Bragging Rights has sold out every venue it has played over the past five years, reflecting the continued enthusiasm of its audiences and the strength of its independent comedy community.

"When I started Bragging Rights, my goal was simple: create a show that combined my love of sketch comedy with the excitement of sports, where we could showcase our original talent and have a lot of fun," said Matt Algozzini, Creator and Producer of Bragging Rights. "Ten years later, it's evolved into so much more. We've made lifelong friendships, brought together an incredible community, and been a safe haven for sharing original, edgy, hilarious work and ideas with so many of NYC and LA's best on the independent scene. I'm so proud of the effort and consistency it takes to keep a show like this running every month for a decade, and even prouder of all the people, past and present, who make it as special as it is." Algozzini continued, "The casts may change, the venues may change, and the material is always new, but the spirit of Bragging Rights has and will always stay the same: create something together, make people laugh, and give original sketch comedy a place to call home."

Distinguished by its combination of original scripted comedy, audience participation, and competitive team dynamics, Bragging Rights invites performers to embrace both individual creativity and the collaborative energy of live theater. With audiences and guest judges helping determine the winning team, each performance offers a new opportunity for comedic experimentation, unexpected moments, and emerging talent to take center stage.

The 10th Anniversary Show celebrates not only the production's longevity but also the creative community that has sustained it. Bringing together a dynamic ensemble for one milestone evening, Bragging Rights honors the performers, collaborators, and audiences who have helped transform an independent sketch comedy competition into a decade-long New York City institution.

BRAGGING RIGHTS: THE 10TH ANNIVERSARY SHOW takes place on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at 8:30 PM at The People's Improv Theater (The PIT Mainstage), located at 154 West 29th Street in New York City. For tickets and additional information, visit www.braggingrightsnyc.com.

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