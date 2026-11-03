Rhonda Hansome to Host NYC Drawn To Stories Show at The PIT Loft in Manhattan

Actor/playwright/storyteller Rhonda “Passion” Hansome, (SiriusXM “John Fugelsang's Tell Me Everything”) will host the next edition of NYC Drawn To Stories – the show which mixes live storytelling, sketching, and comedy- on Wednesday November 11 @ The PIT Loft MainStage in Manhattan.

Rhonda will be joined at the 6:15pm (EST) show by Drawn To Stories producer Henry Cruz, Nikki Chawla , Lakshmi, Bryan, Kelli Dunham and Jocelyn Chia. Advance tickets are $12.00 ($22.00 at the door).

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