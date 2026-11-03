Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Rhonda Hansome to Host NYC Drawn To Stories Show at The PIT Loft in Manhattan
Henry Cruz, Nikki Chawla, Lakshmi, Bryan, Kelli Dunham and Jocelyn Chia will join Hansome at the 6:15 p.m. show.
Actor/playwright/storyteller Rhonda “Passion” Hansome, (SiriusXM “John Fugelsang's Tell Me Everything”) will host the next edition of NYC Drawn To Stories – the show which mixes live storytelling, sketching, and comedy- on Wednesday November 11 @ The PIT Loft MainStage in Manhattan.
Rhonda will be joined at the 6:15pm (EST) show by Drawn To Stories producer Henry Cruz, Nikki Chawla , Lakshmi, Bryan, Kelli Dunham and Jocelyn Chia. Advance tickets are $12.00 ($22.00 at the door).
Hansome, a Brooklyn native, has appeared at Generation Women, Yum's The Word, Rose Valley and Bady House Storytelling Concerts. Her multifaceted career which includes performing stand up comedy has led to television appearances on Louie, Saturday Night Live, Caroline's Comedy Hour, Stand-Up Spotlight, Arsenio Hall, Evening at the Improv, Showtime at The Apollo and The Joan Rivers Show. She is an Outstanding Comedian BackStage Bistro Award winner who was the opening act for Anita Baker, Diana Ross, Aretha Franklin, Smokey Robinson, Jackie Mason and The Pointer Sisters.
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