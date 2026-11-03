 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Fall Preview Guide
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Rhonda Hansome to Host NYC Drawn To Stories Show at The PIT Loft in Manhattan

Henry Cruz, Nikki Chawla, Lakshmi, Bryan, Kelli Dunham and Jocelyn Chia will join Hansome at the 6:15 p.m. show.

By:
Rhonda Hansome to Host NYC Drawn To Stories Show at The PIT Loft in Manhattan

Actor/playwright/storyteller Rhonda “Passion” Hansome, (SiriusXM “John Fugelsang's Tell Me Everything”) will host the next edition of  NYC Drawn To Stories – the show which mixes live storytelling, sketching, and comedy- on Wednesday November 11 @ The PIT Loft MainStage in Manhattan.

Rhonda will be joined at the 6:15pm (EST) show by Drawn To Stories producer Henry Cruz, Nikki Chawla , Lakshmi, Bryan, Kelli Dunham and Jocelyn Chia. Advance tickets are $12.00 ($22.00 at the door).

Hansome, a Brooklyn native, has appeared at Generation Women, Yum's The Word, Rose Valley and Bady House Storytelling Concerts. Her multifaceted career which includes performing stand up comedy has led to television appearances on Louie, Saturday Night Live, Caroline's Comedy Hour, Stand-Up Spotlight, Arsenio Hall, Evening at the Improv, Showtime at The Apollo and The Joan Rivers Show. She is an Outstanding Comedian BackStage Bistro Award winner who was the opening act for Anita Baker, Diana Ross, Aretha Franklin, Smokey Robinson, Jackie Mason and The Pointer Sisters.

Click Here to Get Tickets


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $60
Hot Show
Tickets From $80
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
More Hot Shows Discounts
Recommended For You
Buy Tickets