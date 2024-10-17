BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL to Celebrate Halloween with Costume Contest

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical will celebrate Halloween with a BOOP! Dupe Costume Contest. Anyone wishing to enter can submit a photo of themselves dressed in a BOOP!-inspired costume to their Instagram and tag @boopthemusical. The contest closes October 30, 2024 at 12pm ET. Three winners will be announced on October 31, 2024. The first prize includes a pair of tickets to opening night of BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical on Broadway and second and third place winners will each receive a pair of tickets to the first preview. Winners are responsible for all costs associated with the prize, including transportation and hotel accommodations.

Judging the costumes will be BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical Tony Award-winning director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell, Mark and Susan Fleischer, Tony Award-winner Faith Prince and Tony Award-winner Gregg Barnes. Casting and ticket information will be announced soon.

The new family-friendly musical, BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical, will open at Broadway’s Broadhurst Theatre on April 5, 2025, and previews begin March 11, 2025.



Tony Award-winning director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell brings the Queen of the Screen to the theater in BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical, with celebrated multiple Grammy Award-winning composer David Foster, Tony Award-nominated lyricist Susan Birkenhead and Tony Award-winning book writer Bob Martin.



Betty Boop, that champion of empowerment, that spit-curled icon of joy, that songstress of strength, comes alive in BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical, the new Broadway musical comedy extravaganza.



For almost a century, Betty Boop, created by animation pioneer Max Fleischer, has won hearts and inspired fans around the world with her trademark looks, voice, and style. Now, in BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical, Betty's dream of an ordinary day off from the super-celebrity in her black-and-white world leads to an extraordinary adventure of color, music, and finding love in New York City — one that reminds her and the world, “You are capable of amazing things.”