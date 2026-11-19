A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play celebrated its red carpet gala on November 18, 2026 at the Broadhurst Theatre, ahead of its official opening on Monday, November 23, 2026. The production is playing a limited engagement through Sunday, January 3, 2027. Check out photos of the company on the red carpet below!

This holiday season, It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, makes its Broadway Premiere at the Broadhurst Theatre. Adapted for the stage by Joe Landry and based on the story “The Greatest Gift” by Philip Van Doren Stern, the play transports audiences to a 1940s radio studio, where a company of celebrated actors gathers to perform Frank Capra’s timeless classic, live on-the-air, complete with a foley artist and holiday carols.

Five of stage and screen's most beloved and dynamic stars bring a bevy of Bedford Falls characters to life for the Broadway debut of It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play. Two-time Tony nominee Andrew Rannells (Gutenberg!, The Book of Mormon) leads the company as George Bailey, opposite two-time Tony nominee Megan Hilty (Death Becomes Her, "Smash") as Mary Bailey. Six-time Emmy nominee Tituss Burgess (Oh, Mary!, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt") earns his wings as Clarence and others, Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Harry Hamlin (“Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches,” "L.A. Law," "Mad Men”) takes on the villainous Mr. Potter and others, and four-time Emmy nominee Lisa Rinna ("Days of Our Lives," “The Traitors,” "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills") plays Violet and others. Emmy Award-winning foley artist Leslie Bloome (“The Bear,” “Widows Bay”) creates the sound effects onstage in real time. Jeanna de Waal (Diana, Kinky Boots) and Martin Landry (Oh, Mary!) complete the cast as standbys.

Check out photos of the cast taking their bows at the show's gala night.

It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play invites theatergoers to take their seats in the live studio audience of a 1940s radio broadcast, high above New York City at Christmastime, where a company of actors has gathered to perform one of the most beloved holiday stories ever told. It’s the timeless story of George Bailey, a man who has spent his life putting the needs of others before his own. When a crisis forces him to look back on the life he’s lived, he discovers just how much one person can mean to the people around him. Jerry Zaks’ joyful production brings the town of Bedford Falls to life, with the actors playing dozens of characters, a foley artist creating sound effects live onstage, and, of course, some carols along the way. It’s the holiday classic you know by heart, on Broadway for the first time ever.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

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