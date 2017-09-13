BANDSTAND Announces Partnerships for Performance Rights and Future National Tour!

The producers of the Tony Award winning production of the new American musical Bandstand, directed and choreographed by three time Tony Award winner Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton, In The Heights) and featuring music by Richard Oberacker and a book and lyrics by Robert Taylor and Richard Oberacker, just announced partnerships with Work Light Productions, The Road Company and Samuel French for the future touring and performance rights of the musical.

"On behalf of my producing partners, Gabrielle Palitz, Terry Schnuck and Roger Horchow, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring a completely original musical to stages across America," producer Tom Smedes said. "Guided by Andy Blankenbuehler's vision, we believe that this unique musical has great heart and a message that needs to be told. Most importantly, Bandstand pays tribute to our veterans and heroes, which will resonate with audiences across the country. We look forward to being able to continue telling this important story on the first class US tour and with future productions."

"We are excited to become part of the Bandstand family to help spread the word about this inspiring show" added Stephen Gabriel, president of Work Light Productions.

Samuel French, the world's premier theatrical publishing and licensing company, will represent the performance rights for the musical. For more information, please contact a Samuel French Licensing Representative at (866)598-8449 or visit www.samuelfrench.com.

"We are so proud to join the Samuel French family of playwrights and composers with Bandstand. Having grown up reading and performing scripts licensed by this renowned company, which has been publishing and representing theatrical works for nearly 200 years, it is an honor that exceeds our expectations," said Richard Oberacker and Robert Taylor. "Bandstand was conceived as a work that would be a bridge between the classic musicals of the 1940s and the contemporary theatrical techniques created to push the art form forward. This mirrors perfectly the legacy and dynamism of the Samuel French team, and we eagerly look forward to collaborating with them to bring the message of Bandstand to the world in as many unique and creative productions as can possibly be imagined."

Bandstand will conclude its Broadway engagement at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 West 45 Street) on Sunday, September, 17, 2017 following 24 previews and 166 regular performances. The production began performances on March 31, 2017 and officially opened on April 26.

The Broadway production of Bandstand stars two time Tony Award nominee Laura Osnes (Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella) and Corey Cott (Gigi) and features Tony Award winner Beth Leavel (The Drowsy Chaperone), Joe Carroll (Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella), Brandon James Ellis (Once), James Nathan Hopkins (What's It All About: Bacharach Reimagined), Geoff Packard (Matilda) and Joey Pero (Broadway debut).

The story begins in 1945 as America's soldiers come home to ticker-tape parades and overjoyed families. Private First Class Donny Novitski, singer and songwriter, returns to rebuild his life with only the shirt on his back and a dream in his heart.

When NBC announces a national competition to find the nation's next great musical superstars, inspiration strikes! Donny joins forces with a motley group of fellow veterans, each an astonishing musician. Together, they form a band unlike any the nation has ever seen. Along the way, they discover the power of music to face the impossible, find their voice and finally feel like they have a place to call home.

The Bandstand ensemble features Carleigh Bettiol (Hamilton), Mary Callanan (Mamma Mia!), Max Clayton (Something Rotten!), Patrick Connaghan (Broadway debut), Matt Cusack (One Man Two Guvnors), Andrea Dotto (Broadway debut), Marc A. Heitzman (Broadway debut),Ryan Kasprzak (Broadway debut), Andrew Leggieri (Broadway debut), Erica Mansfield (Finding Neverland), Morgan Marcell (Hamilton),Drew McVety (The Front Page), Kevyn Morrow (The Color Purple), Becca Petersen (Broadway debut) , Keven Quillon (Shrek), Jonathan Shew (Broadway debut), Ryan VanDenBoom (Something Rotten!), Jaime Verazin (Finding Neverland) and Mindy Wallace (An American in Paris).

The award winning Bandstand design team includes Tony Award nominee David Korins (Scenic Design), Tony Award winner Paloma Young (Costume Design), Tony Award winner Jeff Croiter (Lighting Design), Tony Award nominee Nevin Steinberg (Sound Design), 2017 Tony Award nominee Greg Anthony Rassen (Co-Orchestrator, Music Supervisor and Music Arranger), Tony Award winner and 2017 Tony Award nominee Bill Elliott (Co-Orchestrator), Fred Lassen (Musical Director and Conductor), Mark Stuart (Associate Choreographer) and makeup, hair and wig design by J. Jared Janas and Dave Bova.

Bandstand played a critically acclaimed world premiere engagement at Paper Mill Playhouse in the Fall of 2015.

Bandstand is produced on Broadway by Tom Smedes, Gabrielle Palitz, Terry Schnuck, Roger Horchow, Peter Stern, Michael Palitz, Jane Dubin, Tom Kirdahy, David Lyons, Sarah Perot, James L. Nederlander, James & Catherine Berges, Darren DeVerna & Jere Harris, Jeff & Ellen Adler, Nancy & Randy Best, Deep End Productions, Patty Baker, Terry D. Loftis/Scott D. Huffman, Independent Presenters Network/Charles & Lisa Siegel, Rosie Gunther McCooe/J. Scott & Sylvia G. Bechtel, Roy Putrino/Heather Shields, Diane & John Kalishman/Alison & John Ferring and The Shubert Organization in association with Paper Mill Playhouse.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel

