BALLET FESTIVAL: JEROME ROBBINS to be Presented at The Joyce

The Joyce Theater Foundation will conclude its Spring/Summer 2025 season with a celebration of the life and legacy of one of America’s most prolific voices in ballet with Ballet Festival: Jerome Robbins. Curated and danced by New York City Ballet Principal Dancer Tiler Peck, along with top talent from globally-recognized dance companies, the trio of programs featuring some of Robbins’ most iconic works will play The Joyce Theater from August 12-17. Tickets, ranging in price from $12-$97 (including fees) for regular performances and beginning at $300 for the opening night Summer Soiree, can be purchased at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change.

With timeless vitality and a precise vision, Jerome Robbins directed and choreographed some of the most influential works in theater, movies, and television throughout the 20th century. This summer, The Joyce Theater honors his pioneering all-American style of movement with the one-week celebration Ballet Festival: Jerome Robbins. Continuing Robbins’ artistic prowess of clean balletic lines and the youthful pop and sway of jazz is curator Tiler Peck, Principal Dancer with New York City Ballet. Joining Peck is a bevy of talent from leading companies around the world, including Roman Mejia, Taylor Stanley, and Indiana Woodward of NYCB; American Ballet Theatre’s Brooks Landegger, Cassandra Trenary, and Devon Teuscher; Paul Marque, and Sae Eun Park of Paris Opera Ballet; and the Royal Ballet’s William Bracewell and Marcelino Sambé.

In addition to her role as the week’s curator, Peck will take the stage in a number of works across the trio of programs—most notably A Suite of Dances, becoming the first woman to dance the iconic role created by Robbins for Mikhail Baryshnikov. Joining this work in Program A is Four Bagatelles, a light-hearted yet exhilarating collection of classical pas de deux set to a selection of Beethoven’s short piano pieces. Rounding out this evening is an excerpt from Dances at a Gathering, which marked Robbins’ triumphant return to NYCB in 1969 after a 13-year hiatus. While the full hour-length work will not be seen in full, Ballet Festival’s excerpt still features Chopin’s groundbreaking compositions and the virtuosity it demands of its dancers in this quintessential piano ballet.

Program B opens with a rarely-seen Robbins ballet, Rondo. Set to Mozart’s Rondo in A Minor—the only Robbins work for NYCB scored by Mozart’s music—the work features two women in playful, intimate balletic conversation. Another duet, Other Dances, is an ode to the romanticism of Chopin’s compositions, crafted to showcase the abilities of its original dancers in a series of folk-infused dances. Concertino and its trio of dancers navigate the captivating and suspenseful Stravinsky score, keeping the three dancers compellingly connected throughout. The final work of the evening, In the Night, features three contrasting sets of lovers meeting beneath a midnight sky. Once again set to the music of Chopin—this time, utilizing four of the composer’s nocturnes—the work explores subtle shifts in dance drama, from stately to lyrical, bittersweet to tempestuous.

The Joyce Theater Foundation will open Jerome Robbins: Ballet Festival—the final engagement of its Spring/Summer 2025 season—with its Summer Soirée. Celebrating the achievements of Tiler Peck and her curated ensemble of world-renowned dancers, as well as the immense artistic vision of Jerome Robbins, guests will spend the evening enchanted by remarkable performances followed by an exclusive evening of cocktails and hors d’oeuvres with the artists at a nearby Chelsea venue. Whether audiences choose one, both, or all programs across this incredible week of dance, one thing is for certain: closing the summer with a celebration of Jerome Robbins’ work is an event not to be missed.

The complete performance schedule for Jerome Robbins: Ballet Festival is below (schedule and casting are subject to change):

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Tuesday, August 12 at 7:30pm - Program A

Four Bagatelles

(Emma Von Enck, David Gabriel)

A Suite of Dances

(Roman Mejia)

Dances at a Gathering (excerpt)

(Tiler Peck, Marcelino Sambe, Unity Phelan, William Bracewell,

Aran Bell, Emma Von Enck, David Gabriel, Mira Nadon)

Wednesday, August 13 at 7:30pm - Program B

Rondo

(Mira Nadon, Chloe Misseldine)

Other Dances

(Devon Teuscher, Aran Bell)

Concertino

(Dominika Afanasenkov, Taylor Stanley, Brooks Landegger)

In the Night

(Sae Eun Park, Paul Marque, Unity Phelan,

Brooks Landegger, Tiler Peck, Roman Mejia)

Thursday, August 14 at 7:30pm - Program A

Four Bagatelles

(Emma Von Enck, David Gabriel)

A Suite of Dances

(Roman Mejia)

Dances at a Gathering (excerpt)

(Tiler Peck, Marcelino Sambe, Unity Phelan, William Bracewell,

Aran Bell, Emma Von Enck, David Gabriel, Mira Nadon)

Friday, August 15 at 7:30 - Program B

Rondo

(Mira Nadon, Devon Teuscher)

Other Dances

(Tiler Peck, Roman Mejia)

Concertino

(Dominika Afanasenkov, Taylor Stanley, Brooks Landegger)

In the Night

(Sae Eun Park, Paul Marque, Unity Phelan,

Brooks Landegger,

Chun Wei Chan, Mira Nadon)

Saturday, August 16 at 2pm - Program B

Rondo

(Mira Nadon, Devon Teuscher)

Other Dances

(Cassandra Trenary, Roman Mejia)

Concertino

(Dominika Afanasenkov, Taylor Stanley, Brooks Landegger)

In the Night

(Sae Eun Park, Paul Marque, Unity Phelan,

Brooks Landegger, Mira Nadon, Chun Wei Chan)

Saturday, August 16 at 7:30pm - Program A

Four Bagatelles

(Emma Von Enck, David Gabriel)

A Suite of Dances

(Tiler Peck)

Dances at a Gathering (excerpt)

(Indiana Woodward, Marcelino Sambe, Unity Phelan, William Bracewell,

Aran Bell, Emma Von Enck, David Gabriel, Mira Nadon)

Sunday, August 17 at 2pm - Program C

Four Bagatelles

(Emma Von Enck, David Gabriel)

A Suite of Dances

(Tiler Peck)

In the Night

(Sae Eun Park, Paul Marque, Unity Phelan,

Brooks Landegger, Chun Wei Chan, Mira Nadon)

