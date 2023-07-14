Ava Della Pietra Will Perform at New York City's Oldest Rock Club The Bitter End Next Week

The performance is Wednesday, July 19th at 7pm.

By: Jul. 14, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
SCHMIGADOON, Annaleigh Ashford & More Receive 2023 Emmy Nominations - Full List of Nominee Photo 2 2023 Emmy Nominations - See the Full List of Nominees!
Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS Adoption Event Photo 3 Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS
West End CABARET Revival Is Coming to Broadway Photo 4 West End CABARET Revival Is Coming to Broadway

Ava Della Pietra Will Perform at New York City's Oldest Rock Club The Bitter End Next Week

Ava Della Pietra Will Perform at New York City's Oldest Rock Club The Bitter End Next Week

Fresh off the release of her latest single "worst of times," available now on all digital platforms, singer/songwriter and Broadway alumna Ava Della Pietra has announced that she will be performing her recent material at New York City's oldest rock club The Bitter End this coming Wednesday, July 19th at 7pm. Tickets are available for purchase on The Bitter End Click Here.

Ava's latest single "Worst Of Times" is a deeply heartfelt anthem that emphasizes the significance of standing by someone's side during their darkest moments. The song showcases Ava's versatility and ability to craft music that deeply resonates with listeners, immediately capturing our attention with her poignant lyrics and thoughtful melodies. "I wrote 'worst of times' for one of my friends who was struggling with her mental health at the time," Ava comments. "It's about being there for one another, no matter what."

Collaborating once again with producers Steven Martinez, Will Hicks (Ed SHeeran, Beyoncé), and Jon Levine (Alessia Cara, Dua Lipa), "worst of times" follows the success of Ava's previous singles. "happy for you," a sleek, electro-pop single reached an impressive #31 on the Hot AC Radio Charts, while "it started with u" is a gripping new ballad on the pain of a lost relationship. Ava's ability to channel her personal experiences into her music shines through, as she shares, "I wrote 'it started with u' after being shut out by someone I thought was my best friend. It's about recognizing the immense impact this person had on my life and finding the strength to emerge from the experience stronger than ever."

Ava has been making waves in the pop scene, garnering recognition from esteemed publications and media outlets. American Songwriter describes her as "a prolific, motivated, and multi-faceted creative" while Parade praises her "spot on vocals and sweet delivery" that will have listeners singing along". Sheen magazine predicts that Ava is on the path to becoming a household name, and Just Jared Jr. notes her music as "super catchy and perfect for the time we're in right now." With ten national and international awards under her belt, Ava has taken the songwriting world by storm. Today In Nashville hails her as a "triple threat" while Hollywood Life predicts that "Ava is poised to be a songwriting powerhouse of her generation." After a performance on Voice of America's Border Crossings, Music Connection Magazine added, "Ava is on her way to carving her spot on the pop music scene."

Not only is Ava an accomplished singer and songwriter, she is also a multi-instrumentalist proficient in piano, guitar, bass, violin, and ukulele. Drawing inspiration from her surroundings, Ava often finds herself immersed in nature while crafting her songs. "Songs tend to come to me when I am outside taking a walk or enjoying nature," she shares. "I will sing a verse and a chorus into my phone, and then when I get back inside, I write it all down and put chords to it on either the ukulele, piano, or guitar."

The release of "worst of times" follows a whirlwind few years for Ava. Amidst writing more than 130 songs, 32 while quarantining with her family on Long Island, Ava managed to maintain an exceptional academic track record while pursuing careers as a Broadway actress and pop songwriter. Her remarkable achievements led her to be accepted into the prestigious Harvard University - Berklee College of Music dual degree program, designed for exceptional musicians seeking a diverse range of artistic careers alongside an elite liberal arts education. The dual degree will allow Ava to complete Harvard's liberal arts curriculum while pursuing an advanced degree in music, all while building her music career. "Music is my journal, a true snapshot of my life, and a powerful way for me to convey my thoughts and ideas," Ava shares. "I hope my songs help others discover more about themselves and their emotions, just as they have helped me."




RELATED STORIES

1
Listen: Billy Porter Debuts New Single Broke A Sweat Photo
Listen: Billy Porter Debuts New Single 'Broke A Sweat'

“Broke A Sweat” is the fifth offering from The Black Mona Lisa album. It follows the sultry dazzler “Fashion” and “Baby Was A Dancer,” which was in regular rotation on Gaydio and BBC’s Radio 2. Porter debuted a show-stopping performance of “Baby Was A Dancer” on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

2
Public Theater Lays Off 19 Percent of Staff Photo
Public Theater Lays Off 19 Percent of Staff

The Public Theater has laid off 19 percent of its staff as of Thursday, July 13. Learn more about what this means for the future of the theatre here.

3
Master Of The House - The Theatres Of Cameron Mackintosh Wins The Inaugural Architectural Photo
'Master Of The House - The Theatres Of Cameron Mackintosh' Wins The Inaugural Architectural History Book Of The Year

'MASTER OF THE HOUSE – THE THEATRES OF CAMERON MACKINTOSH', by Michael Coveney with a foreword by Cameron Mackintosh has just won the inaugural Architectural History Book of the Year award in a ceremony at the Zaha Hadid Foundation in Clerkenwell on Wednesday 12 July 2023 as part of the World Architecture Festival.

4
Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande Post In Support Of SAG-AFTRA Strike Photo
Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande Post In Support Of SAG-AFTRA Strike

Wicked actors including Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Michelle Yeoh, and Bowen Yang have posted in support of the strike. What does this mean for the film's production schedule?

More Hot Stories For You

Public Theater Lays Off 19 Percent of StaffPublic Theater Lays Off 19 Percent of Staff
'Master Of The House - The Theatres Of Cameron Mackintosh' Wins The Inaugural Architectural History Book Of The Year'Master Of The House - The Theatres Of Cameron Mackintosh' Wins The Inaugural Architectural History Book Of The Year
Full Cast and Creative Team Set For LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the MunyFull Cast and Creative Team Set For LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Muny
Wake Up With BWW 7/14: Rob McClure and Maggie Lakis in MRS. DOUBTFIRE Tour, and More!Wake Up With BWW 7/14: Rob McClure and Maggie Lakis in MRS. DOUBTFIRE Tour, and More!

Videos

Video: The Teen Critics Take a Trip to Theater Camp Video Video: The Teen Critics Take a Trip to Theater Camp
Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman Video
Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman
Annette Bening Shares Message from Entertainment Community Fund Amidst Strikes Video
Annette Bening Shares Message from Entertainment Community Fund Amidst Strikes
THE SHARK IS BROKEN Gets Ready to Take a Bite Out of Broadway Video
THE SHARK IS BROKEN Gets Ready to Take a Bite Out of Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel LET'S CALL HER PATTY
MJ THE MUSICAL
GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
Ticket CentralPixel THE COTTAGE
HADESTOWN
FUNNY GIRL

Recommended For You