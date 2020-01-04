Authors of SEVEN SISTERS AND A BROTHER Discuss Black Student Activism In The 1960s at the 92nd Street Y

Four of the eight authors of the newly released book Seven Sisters and A Brother: Untold Truths Behind Black Student Activism in the 1960s will be in conversation on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at the 92nd Street Y (1395 Lexington Avenue, New York City) at 7 pm. Authors Marilyn Allman Maye, Harold S. Buchanan, Jannette O. Domingo, and Marilyn Holifield will discuss their experiences in the 1960s as activists at an elite liberal arts college, in a spirited discussion moderated by New York Times Pulitzer Prize-winning opinion editor, Brent Staples. The book takes you on a journey through their inspiring group narrative, which includes the peaceful eight-day sit-in they organized at Swarthmore College in 1969.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at https://www.92y.org/event/black-student-activism.aspx.

Since their years at the College, the authors have continued their love of learning. They have served in leadership roles bringing the same pioneering spirit of their years at Swarthmore, where they co-founded the Swarthmore Afro American Student Society(SASS). Included among them is a Phi Beta Kappa graduate and four graduates who were among the first to complete a Black Studies concentration at Swarthmore College.

All eight authors completed advanced degrees at prestigious universities, earning eleven masters and six doctoral degrees from Columbia, Harvard, McGill, Temple, Tufts, and the University of Massachusetts Boston. They represent an array of fields: a medical doctor, a lawyer, a biologist, four educational leaders, and a computer scientist.

Staying true to their spirit of making a difference, they will donate their share of the proceeds from the sale of the book to support study, research, and celebration of black history and culture at Swarthmore, and to support the Swarthmore Black Alumni Network Endowment Fund (SBAN). The SBAN Endowment will support student internships in collaboration with the Eugene Lang Center for Civic and Social Responsibility.





