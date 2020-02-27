Australian Actor Peter Saide Passes Away at 36
Peter Saide, Australian actor who recently appeared on stage in Last Days of Summer at George Street Playhouse, Desperate Measures Off-Broadway and more has died at the age of 36.
Actor Edward Miskie commented, "I am completely beside myself, and at a loss of understanding. I keep hoping I'll wake up from this nightmare or someone will reveal that it's an elaborate, cruel joke. I saw Peter on Monday - he was walking, and moving around, and so excited to be out of the woods from his surgery. He had things on the horizon he was pumped about, and despite his slow pace, he was still sparking for life. Peter was a good man. He was truly great in everything - hard working, the best attitude, an embarrassment of riches of talent... I truly believed he was going to be a massive star. The fact that he is gone now completely blows my mind and breaks my heart. There will never be anyone quite like Peter. God speed, brother."
According to an Instagram post from February 14, Saide was recently being treated in a New York hospital.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy
