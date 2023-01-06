Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Audra McDonald Talks OHIO STATE MURDERS & THE GILDED AGE on TODAY

Ohio State Murders is running through January 15 at the James Earl Jones Theatre.

Jan. 06, 2023  

Audra McDonald appeared on The TODAY Show this morning to discuss appearing on Broadway in Ohio State Murders and filming the upcoming second season of The Gilded Age.

McDonald also discussed the difference between Ohio State Murders and A Beautiful Noise, in which her husband, Will Swenson, stars as Neil Diamond.

"When my play is over, very dark subject matter, heavy subject matter, I always go over to his theater and they're shooting off cannons at the end, confetti, and they're all singing 'Sweet Caroline,'" McDonald joked.

Watch the new interview, in which McDonald is also surprised by original Dreamgirls star and Ohio State Murders producer Sheryl Lee Ralph, below!

Ohio State Murders makes history as the Broadway debut of 91-year old playwright Adrienne Kennedy as well as the inaugural production of the renamed James Earl Jones Theatre.

Ohio State Murders also stars Tony Award nominee Bryce Pinkham (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder), Drama Desk nominee Lizan Mitchell (On Sugarland, Trojan Women), Mister Fitzgerald, Abigail Stephenson, with understudies Brett Diggs, Brooke Gardner, Christian Pedersen and Gayle Samuels.

Tony Award winner Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun, A Soldier's Play) directs. Ohio State Murders began previews on Friday, November 11, 2022 and officially opened on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at the James Earl Jones Theatre (138 West 48th St.).

When writer Suzanne Alexander (Audra McDonald) returns to her alma mater as a guest speaker, in which she explores the violence in her works, a dark mystery unravels. Adrienne Kennedy's Ohio State Murders is an intriguing and unusual suspense play, as well as a social pertinent look at the destructiveness of racism in our society.

Watch the new interview here:







