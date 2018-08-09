PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL Cast Recording Will Get September 21st Release

Atlantic Records has announced the release of "PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING)," the official companion to the eagerly awaited new musical based on Garry Marshall's beloved romantic comedy. The album is available for digital pre- save and pre-order, accompanied by an instant grat download of the show-stopping "I Can't Go Back"; "PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING)" arrives Friday, September 21st at all DSPs. Physical CD editions of "PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING)" arrive in stores nationwide on Friday, October 26th.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, with original music and lyrics by GRAMMY® Award-winner Bryan Adams and his longtime songwriting partner Jim Vallance, a book by the film's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton, and direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell (KINKY BOOTS, LEGALLY BLONDE, HAIRSPRAY), will open at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street) on Thursday, August 16th. Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL stars Samantha Barks and three-time Tony Award-nominee and Laurence Olivier Award winner Andy Karl; "PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING)" is produced by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance.

The cast of Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL celebrated the album's announcement earlier this morning with a pair of exclusive interviews and performances on NBC's TODAY. The performances included stellar renditions of "You're Beautiful" and "I Can't Go Back," the latter performed by Barks accompanied by Adams on guitar.

"PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING)" continues Atlantic Records' recent string of landmark Original Broadway Cast Recordings, including 2015's GRAMMY® Award-winning, chart-topping milestone, "HAMILTON (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING)," 2017's "DEAR EVAN HANSEN (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING)," and this year's "MEAN GIRLS (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING)."

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL had its world premiere at Chicago's Oriental Theatre in March 2018, with Chris Jones from the Chicago Tribune raving, "A shrewd and savvy retooling of the blockbuster by maestro Jerry Mitchell."

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL stars Samantha Barks as 'Vivian' opposite three-time Tony Award-nominee and Laurence Olivier Award-winner Andy Karl (GROUNDHOG DAY, ROCKY) as 'Edward,' with Tony Award nominee Orfeh (LEGALLY BLONDE) as 'Kit,' Eric Anderson (WAITRESS) as 'Mr. Thompson,' Jason Danieley (THE FULL MONTY) as 'Philip Stuckey,' and Ezra Knight (CYMBELLINE) as 'James Morse' in a company of 25 that includes Allison Blackwell, Tommy Bracco, Brian Calì, Robby Clater, Jessica Crouch, Nico DeJesus, Anna Eilinsfeld, Matt Farcher, Lauren Lim Jackson, Renée Marino, Ellyn Marie Marsh, Jillian Mueller, Jake Odmark, Jennifer Sanchez, Matthew Stocke, Alex Michael Stoll, Alan Wiggins, Jesse Wildman Foster, and Darius Wright.

Based on one of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time, this modern spin on Cinderella is the story of Vivian, a spirited diamond in the rough who dreams of a better life. A star-crossed meeting with Edward, a shrewd corporate raider from New York who is lost in Hollywood, turns a simple business deal into a week of romance and a journey of self- discovery for both Vivian and Edward. This contemporary theatrical take on the iconic love story will sweep a new generation off their feet and make them believe in the power of "Happily Ever After."

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner & Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, and music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke.

