Ashley Griffin Commissioned To Create Theater Podcast 'Stage Directions' For Onstage Network





Ashley Griffin commissioned to create new theater podcast "Stage Directions" for Onstage Network

Hosted by Ashley Griffin (called "The Hermione Granger of the theater world,") "Stage Directions" offers a deeper look at the things no one discusses about contemporary theater. Exploring everything from the dichotomy between critical and audience reception, to whether fairy tales are important to modern day storytelling, and whether "high" and "low" musical theater can ever find a common ground, Ashley will examine ideas you "didn't know you didn't know."

To listen to the first episode please visit:https://www.onstageblog.com/new-blog-2/2019/5/2/stage-directions-ep-1-popular-can-a-show-be-both-deeply-moving-and-commercially-viable?fbclid=IwAR3tZsbgPM1nf7tltk3pDjqRUkmgHMNTymmGD-S8yII3g2lHbKddqaes1w8 Stage Directions is also available for streaming through the Onstage Network on itunes and spotify.

Ashley Griffin is the first person in history to be nominated for a major award for both playing and directing HAMLET. As a writer Ashley is most well known as the creator of the pop culture phenomenon FOREVER DEADWARD (New World Stages,) praised by MTV, E!, EW and others, and the hit off-Broadway play TRIAL directed by Lori Petty. Her work has been developed at Broadway's Manhattan Theater Club, Playwrights Horizons and La MaMa (among others.) Ashley is currently in development with a new network series, and is artist in residence at The Access Theater Company.

As an actress, Ashley has performed on and off Broadway as well as in L.A. and London. Recently she appeared in HOMELAND, THE DEUCE, THE GREATEST SHOWMAN (starring Hugh Jackman,) and in the off-Broadway play THE NEUROLOGY OF THE SOUL at A.R.T. originating the starring role of Amy. She has a BFA from NYU's Tisch School of the Arts (where she has subsequently taught,) and has studied at R.A.D.A., The Boston Conservatory and the Hamilton Academy of Music.





