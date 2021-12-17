Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation Presents IT WAS ALL A DREAM: A Musical 20th Anniversary Celebration

The Brooklyn-based Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation announces It Was All a Dream: A Musical, the launch of their 20th anniversary celebration, commemorating twenty years of dance, education, and services to local youth and Brooklyn community members, on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 7pm at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center, 199 Chambers St., NYC. Tickets are available on various tiers, including general admission ($30, $40, $50) and premium gold ($100, $300), which includes a VIP post-show reception and swag bag. For more information and to purchase ticket, visit http://tickets.tribecapac.org/20the-anniversary-it-was-all-a-dream.

It Was All a Dream is a moving story and dance drama inspired by the enduring challenges, unrelenting hope, faith and optimism that has fueled the growth of Asase Yaa from its humble beginnings as a grass roots dance company to a sustainable multi-faceted foundation and cultural arts organization. It is designed to motivate and encourage young artists, families, and our larger community to always dream. And to realize with love, devotion and perseverance that it is possible to fulfill artistic and communal goals and dreams for the advancement of culture and community.

The musical is directed and choreographed by Yao Ababio, Founder and Artistic Director, and executive produced by Kofi Osei Williams, Executive Director. The 90-minute performance will showcase a cast of 30 dancers and drummers who take the audience through an electric and enlightening journey through indigenous African culture, dance, music, and songs that have influenced the evolution of Asase Yaa over the past twenty years.

"It is exciting and humbling to watch the passion, energy, and artistry of our Founder Yao Ababio and the way our team has continued to inspire greatness within our community over the past twenty years," said Kofi Osei Williams. "We remain committed to the arts and our culture, and to present it at the highest level possible in everything we do as a thriving foundation. We are humbly indebted and thankful to our students, families, schools, alumni, businesses, and community members who have continually supported and welcomed us into their homes and hearts throughout our amazing journey over these past two decades."