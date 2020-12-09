Artswrk Holiday Market Features 15+ Broadway Performers And Their New Businesses
The Holiday Market features nearly 20 businesses owned by artists who have pivoted their talents to create new products and services.
NYC-based performers Nick Silverio and Ramita Ravi recently launched the Artswrk Holiday Market to support the 94% of artists and creatives who lost their livelihoods during COVID-19.
Artswrk, a pre-launch professional network for artists and creatives, is bringing new artist-owned ventures and businesses to the mainstream this holiday season at www.artswrk.com/shop. The Holiday Market features nearly 20 businesses owned by artists who have pivoted their talents to create new products and services in a variety of categories: apparel, accessories, candles, food and wellness, website design, brand consulting, visual art, and more. Since the Market launched on Black Friday, there has been overwhelming support for the black-owned, brown-owned, queer-owned, and all artist-owned small business participating in the shop.
Among the artists and businesses featured on the site, those from the Broadway community include:
- Artists in Motion Apparel - Christina Belinsky (Finding Neverland tour, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat tour)
- AbigailLindsay Creative - Abigail Gatlin (Radio City Rockettes)
- Les Loups de la Lune - Steven Trumon Gray (My Fair Lady, Paramour) and Chad Wagner
- Dreamlandia - Karma Jenkins (How the Grinch Stole Christmas tour)
- Knits & Knots - Kelsey Kramer (Hamilton tour)
- Little Batch Candle Co. - Andrew Kruep (Elf the Musical tour, Beauty and the Beast tour)
- A Page of Mary - Mary Page Nance (Bright Star, The Great Comet, Finding Neverland)
- Joey Bakes Cakes - Joseph Tudor (Elf the Musical tour)
- Massage by Erin - Erin Weinberger (Cinderella tour)
The Holiday Market has garnered great support on social media. Ravi states, "Artists are so multi-talented, and we are in awe of those who have launched new ventures especially during the pandemic. Their products and services make the perfect gifts for anyone hoping to make their friends and family feel loved while supporting the artist community at the same time."
Silverio is a 2018 graduate of the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School with a B.S. in Economics and a concentration in Commercial Dance Management. He is a professional dancer with Clear Talent Group NY, choreographer of the viral "First Burn" video, and Senior Master Coach at [solidcore]. Ravi is a 2017 graduate of the University of Pennsylvania with a B.A. in Health and Societies with a focus on Health & Education Entrepreneurship. She is a professional dancer with Bloc Talent Agency NYC, co-founder of Project Convergence at the American Tap Dance Foundation, and a startup consultant in UX, product strategy and marketing.
Anyone looking to support artists this holiday season can visit www.artswrk.com/shop to explore the incredible offerings and purchase now to ensure on-time holiday delivery. Artists and creatives interested in joining Artswrk are encouraged to follow their Instagram @artswrkofficial and sign up for their beta waitlist at www.artswrk.com.
