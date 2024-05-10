Art Is The Heart Of Life Festival to Celebrate 45 Years of ArtsConnection

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



ArtsConnection presents the 2024 Benefit - Art is the Heart of Life Festival - on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, from 6:30 - 9:30 pm at the IAC Building, 555 W. 18th Street, New York City.

The Benefit, curated by acclaimed event planner, designer, and ArtsConnection Board Member David Monn and hosted by WABC-TV Anchor and Host of "Here & Now," Sandra Bookman, will welcome Benefit guests to experience a festival-inspired evening celebrating the organization's 45th anniversary. The Benefit will celebrate the five boroughs' food, culture, and art forms, encouraging guests to roam through an immersive, experiential space featuring performances by jazz phenom Peter Cincotti, trailblazing puppeteer Basil Twist, NY Chinese Cultural Center Dancers, and other artists. This year's Benefit proceeds support the organization's arts education programming and career pathways for public school students in New York City.

ArtsConnection will honor Sony Corporation of America "for its unwavering commitment to arts education in our city's public schools."

ArtsConnection 2024 Arts Innovator Award recipients: Peter Cincotti, Jazz Pianist & Singer-Songwriter, and Basil Twist, Puppeteer, and MacArthur Fellow

ArtsConnection 2024 Janklow Award recipient: Tiffany Barrett, Teaching Artist, and Pascale Pradel, Principal P.S. 38K

ArtsConnection 2024 Benefit Corporate Sponsors: Blavatnik Family Foundation, Himalaya Capital, PNC Bank, Sony Corporation of America, Soroban Capital Partners LP, Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, and Warburg Pincus LLC.

ArtsConnection 2024 Benefit "Art is the Heart of Life" Festival

IAC Building, 555 West 18th Street (at the Westside Highway,) New York, NY 10011

Fun and Festive attire preferred

Tickets and Ticket Bundles range from $1,500 to $45,000; $500 (for guests ages 21-30); Tickets available at: https://artsconnection.org/2024-festival/