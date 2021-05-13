Ariana DeBose and Shoshana Bean Will Perform Concerts at Tavern on the Green as Part of TodayTix's BROADWAY AT TAVERN Series

TodayTix Originals is bringing Broadway back to Tavern on the Green with Broadway at Tavern, a special series of live concerts.

The exclusive TodayTix Originals concert series will launch on Tuesday, May 25 at 8:30pm ET with a one-night-only performance by original Hamilton cast member and star of Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, Tony Award nominee Ariana DeBose, followed by performances on Tuesday, June 8 & Wednesday, June 9 at 8:30pm ET by Broadway star and recording artist, Shoshana Bean.

Over the course of many decades, Tavern on the Green has been intimately connected to the world of Broadway. In 1978, the City of New York threw a star-studded party at Tavern to launch its now legendary "I ❤ NY" ad campaign touting Broadway as the spiritual heartbeat of New York. That campaign has been widely credited with bringing the city back from the brink of bankruptcy, transforming it into the internationally beloved cultural mecca it is today. Over the years, countless Broadway productions have celebrated their opening nights inside Tavern's glittering spaces, including Wicked, Cats, Death of a Salesman, Dreamgirls, and the all-night Hamilton and Hair Tony Awards celebration parties.

TodayTix Originals' Executive Producer, Tony Marion commented, "If any two New York institutions are synonymous with the city itself, it's Tavern on the Green and Broadway. Simply put, Tavern is the perfect venue in which to reunite this incredible line-up of New York-based mega talents with the fans who adore them. For those of us who have spent the last 14 months yearning for live performance and a reason to get dressed up, this is going to be the ultimate tonic."

Tavern on the Green's Proprietor, Jim Caiola added, "When I was young and dreaming of New York City, what I imagined were artists, singers, dancers and actors, all coming together to create culture. And, years later, when I first came to Tavern on the Green, I found all of them gathered right here. In that spirit, we welcome TodayTix Originals and their Broadway talent with open arms. It is our great privilege to provide a stunning home for these artists, as we aim to continue and expand Tavern's exceptional legacy as a cultural haven while Broadway gets ready to come back bigger and better than ever."

Tickets are currently on sale exclusively at TodayTix.com, starting at $40. In line with social distancing protocols, tickets will be sold in pods of 2 and 4, and will require that each pod contain only members of the same party. Doors will open at 7:30pm to allow audience members to enjoy dinner and drinks before the show. A full food and beverage menu will be available for a la carte purchase to fully enjoy the Tavern experience. The concert series will run throughout the summer and into the fall. Additional performers in the line-up will be announced shortly.

To purchase tickets, please visit https://www.todaytix.com/nyc/category/todaytix-presents.