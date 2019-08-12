Anthony Ramos, John Leguizamo and Rita Moreno Among Winners at the 2019 IMAGEN AWARDS
On Sunday night, the winners of the 2019 Imagen Awards were unveiled with Anthony Ramos, Rita Moreno, and John Leguizamo taking home trophies. Ramos won the Best Actor - Feature film award for starring in Monsters and Men, Moreno won for her role on the acclaimed comedy One Day at a Time, and John Leguizamo's Road to Broadway won Best Documentary - Great Performances.
FX's groundbreaking series Pose, One Day at a Time and Sundance favorite Monsters and Men also received top honors.
Held at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, the Imagen Awards was established in 1985 from a suggestion by veteran television producer Norman Lear to encourage and recognize the positive portrayals of Latinos in media. The winners were judged and selected in 18 categories by an independent panel of entertainment industry executives and Latinx community leaders.
The complete list of winners are below:
Best Feature Film
Monsters and Men (NEON/Moviepass Films)
Best Director
Reinaldo Marcus Green, Monsters and Men (NEON/Moviepass Films)
Best Actor - Feature Film
Anthony Ramos, Monsters and Men (NEON/Moviepass Films)
Best Actress - Feature Film
Isabela Moner, Instant Family (Paramount Pictures)
Best Primetime Program - Drama (TIE)
Magnum P.I. (CBS; CBS Television Studios, Universal Television, Perfect Storm Entertainment, Davis Entertainment, 101st Street Productions)
Pose (FX Networks; FOX 21 Television Studios and FX Productions)
Best Primetime Program - Comedy
One Day at a Time (Netflix; Sony Pictures Television for Netflix)
Best Primetime Program - Specials, Movies & Limited Series
Icebox (HBO; HBO Films in association with Gracie Films and Endeavor Content)
Best Actor - Television
Jon Seda, Chicago P.D. (NBC; Wolf Entertainment in association with Universal Television)
Best Actress - Television
MJ Rodriguez, Pose (FX Networks; FOX 21 Television Studios and FX Productions)
Best Supporting Actor - Television
Wilmer Valderrama, NCIS (CBS; CBS Television Studios)
Best Supporting Actress - Television
Rita Moreno, One Day at a Time (Netflix; Sony Pictures Television for Netflix)
Best Young Actor - Television
Anthony Gonzalez, Icebox (HBO; HBO Films in association with Gracie Films and Endeavor Content)
Best Variety or Reality Show
Hip-Hop Houdini (Fuse; 7Beyond)
Best Children's Programming
The Loud House (Nickelodeon)
Best Documentary - Great Performances
John Leguizamo's Road to Broadway (PBS; NGL Studios & Diamante Content Production in association with THIRTEEN PRODUCTIONS LLC for WNET & Latino Public Broadcasting)
Best Informational Program
Breaking Big (PBS; Ozy Media)
Best Short-Form Non-Fiction Program
SC Featured - A Dreamer's Path (ESPN Deportes)
Best On-Air Advertising
Sexism (Orci)