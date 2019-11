Ann Harada, George Abud, and More Join The Cast Of EMOJILAND The Musical

It was announced today that The Drama Book Shop will reopen its doors in March 2020 at its new Times Square home at 266 West 39th Street (between 7th... ( read more Hadestown, the Tony Award-winning Best New Musical has become the first musical of the 2018-2019 Broadway season to recoup its initial investment of $... ( read more Voting is NOW OPEN for the 2019 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! The nominees are set, and now you can vote to make sure y... ( read more It was announced today that the Tony-nominated musical TOOTSIE will play its final performance at at the Marquis Theatre on Sunday, January 5, 2020.... ( read more Sing Out, Louise! Productions will hold a developmental reading of Indigo, an original new musical featuring music & lyrics by MAC Award winning compo... ( read more Les Misérables a?" The Staged Concert will be shown in cinemas across North America on Sunday December 8 & Wednesday, December 11 from the Gielgud The... ( read more