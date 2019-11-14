Ann Harada, George Abud, and More Join The Cast Of EMOJILAND The Musical
Additional casting has been announced for Emojiland, including George Abud (The Band's Visit) as Nerd Face, Emojiland Co-Writer Laura Schein as Smiling Face with Smiling Eyes (aka "Smize"), Emmy Winner & Grammy Nominee Felicia Boswell (NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar LIVE, Shuffle Along, Motown) & Natalie Weiss (Everyday Rapture, YouTube's "Breaking Down the Riffs") as the loving couple, Police Officer and Construction Worker, and Ann Harada (Avenue Q, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella) as Pile of Poo. They are joined by previously announced stars Lesli Margherita (Matilda, Dames at Sea) who will play Princess and Josh Lamon (The Prom, Groundhog Day) who will play Prince. Additional casting will be announced soon. The production will have a limited Off-Broadway run Thursday, January 9, 2020 through Sunday, March 8, 2020 at The Duke on 42nd Street in New 42nd Street Studios (229 West 42nd Street, between 7th and 8th Avenues). Emojiland The Musical garnered 12 nominations and 5 wins at the 2018 NYMF Awards and was a 2018 Richard Rodgers Award Finalist.
Emojiland's book, music and lyrics are written by Keith Harrison & Laura Schein. The musical will be directed by Thomas Caruso (Southern Comfort, Matilda, Groundhog Day), with choreography by Kenny Ingram (The Lion King) and musical direction by Lena Gabrielle (Endangered!). Scenic design is by David Goldstein, costume & make-up design is by Vanessa Leuck, lighting design is by Jamie Roderick, sound design is by Ken Goodwin, and projection design is by Lisa Renkel & Possible Productions. The production is cast by Binder Casting (Chad Murnane, CSA), is Executive Produced & General Managed by Visceral Entertainment (Michael Chase Gosselin / Tim Sulka), and is Production Managed by Tinc Productions. Social Media & Influencer Marketing is by YesBroadway (Sam Maher). Bell Arts Entertainment (Jacquelyn Bell) associate produces.
Originally presented by the New York Musical Festival, Dan Markley, Executive Director & Producer, Emojiland was a Grand Jury Selection of the 2018 New York Musical Festival.
Not to be confused with, and very much unlike The Emoji Movie, Emojiland is an electric ensemble piece about a diverse community of archetypes who take one another at face value: a smiling face dealing with depression; a princess who doesn't want a prince; a skull dying for deletion; a nerd face too smart for his own good; a face with sunglasses who can't see past his own reflection; and a police officer and construction worker who just want to work together. When a software update threatens to destroy life as they know it, Emojiland faces the most fundamental questions a society - and a heart - can face: Who are we? And who matters?
Performances of EMOJILAND will be Tuesdays - Saturdays at 8pm, Saturdays & Sundays at 2pm, and Sundays at 7pm.
Tickets for EMOJILAND will go on-sale at 12pm EST on Tuesday, November 19th, 2019, and will be available for purchase online at Dukeon42.org; by phone at 646-223-3010; or in person at The Duke on 42nd Street at 229 West 42nd Street (Tuesdays-Fridays 4-7 and Saturdays 12-6).
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
It was announced today that The Drama Book Shop will reopen its doors in March 2020 at its new Times Square home at 266 West 39th Street (between 7th... (read more)
HADESTOWN Becomes First Musical Of 2018-2019 Season To Recoup Investment
Hadestown, the Tony Award-winning Best New Musical has become the first musical of the 2018-2019 Broadway season to recoup its initial investment of $... (read more)
Voting Now Open For The 2019 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards, Presented by TodayTix!
Voting is NOW OPEN for the 2019 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! The nominees are set, and now you can vote to make sure y... (read more)
TOOTSIE To Play Final Broadway Performance in January
It was announced today that the Tony-nominated musical TOOTSIE will play its final performance at at the Marquis Theatre on Sunday, January 5, 2020.... (read more)
Betsy Wolfe and Matt Bogart Will Star in Developmental Reading of Original New Musical INDIGO
Sing Out, Louise! Productions will hold a developmental reading of Indigo, an original new musical featuring music & lyrics by MAC Award winning compo... (read more)
LES MISERABLES Changes Dates of Broadcast in U.S. Cinemas
Les Misérables a?" The Staged Concert will be shown in cinemas across North America on Sunday December 8 & Wednesday, December 11 from the Gielgud The... (read more)