Andromeda To Host Brand-New Concert Experience EMERGING at The Cutting Room Next Month

Vocalist and composer Andromeda (formerly Andromeda Turre) will host a brand new concert experience, entitled EMERGING, for one performance only on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 2:00 PM (Doors at 1:00 PM) at NYC's The Cutting Room (44 E. 32nd St. New York, NY 10016). Tickets ($30) are available now at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/andromeda-tickets-18932776343

"Being completely separated from performing music, I realized I was suffocating. And had been for a long time." says the singer. "This post-Pandemic life is about liberation," says Andromeda. "Why go back when you can go forward?" The singer will now go by simply, Andromeda.

In her Cutting Room debut, Andromeda guides her audience on an immersive, post-pandemic musical journey empowering them to look forward. Full of captivating original songs and reimagined Jazz Standards, she encourages her listeners to let go of what may be holding them back and shares with them the tools to cultivate the courage, perspective, and freedom to embrace the potential of who they could be. This brunch-time concert is perfect for all ages.

After spending her childhood GROWING UP JAZZ as the daughter of two jazz musician parents, Steve Turre and Akua Dixon, and spending her youth backstage touring with Jazz giants like Dizzy Gillespie and Max Roach, it was only natural for Andromeda to pursue a career in Jazz for herself. She was among the last Raelettes to sing background vocals for Ray Charles. Internationally, Andromeda performed with the Jazz big band at Tokyo Disney and on tour as an independent artist throughout Asia, Europe and Russia. Although she achieved success overseas, there was always something insurmountable about becoming a Jazz singer at home in the USA. In New York, she was part of the company of the acclaimed immersive show, Sleep No More. She wrote and performed her own one-woman immersive show at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Andromeda attended the Berklee College of Music. Resigned to a successful career of singing for private events and weddings, she counted her blessings to be able to sing for a living... Until the pandemic took even that last bit of joy away.