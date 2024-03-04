Andrew Rannells Joins Lena Dunham's New Netflix Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Andrew Rannells is reuniting with Girls creator Lena Dunham for her new Netflix series.

Variety reports that Rannells will be joining the previously announced Megan Stalter, Will Sharpe, and Emily Ratajkowski in Too Much, which is currently filming in the U.K.

Other newly-confirmed cast members include Michael Zegen, Richard E. Grant, Stephen Fry, Janicza Bravo, Rhea Perlman, Rita Wilson, Leo Reich, Adele Exarchopoulos, Adwoa Aboah, Daisy Bevan, Dean-Charles Chapman, Kaori Momoi, and Prasanna Puwanaraja.

Rannells previously worked with Dunham on the hit HBO series Girls, during which he played Hannah Horvath's Broadway actor roommate, Elijah.

The series will follow Jessica, a New York workaholic in her mid-thirties, reeling from a broken relationship that she thought would last forever and slowly isolating everyone she knows. When every block in New York tells a story of her own bad behaviour, the only solution is to take a job in London, where she plans to live a life of solitude like a Bronte sister.

But when she meets Felix – who is less Hugh Grant in Notting Hill and more Hugh Grant's drunken roommate – she finds that their unusual connection is impossible to ignore, even as it creates more problems than it solves. Now they have to ask themselves: do Americans and Brits actually speak the same language? From the creator of Girls and the producers of Love Actually, Too Much is an ex-pat rom-com for the disillusioned who wonder if true love is still possible, but sincerely hope that it is.

Too Much will also feature original music from Luis Felber. The series will be produced by Working Title Television, which is part of Universal International Studios (Love Actually), and Lena Dunham’s Good Thing Going.

Fresh off an acclaimed run in Gutenberg! on Broadway, Rannells received Tony, Drama Desk and Drama League nominations for his work as Elder Price in The Book of Mormon. Rannells was also seen on Broadway as Whizzer in Falsettos, Bob Gaudio in Jersey Boys, Link Larkin in Hairspray, Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, King George III in Hamilton, and Larry in The Boys in the Band.

He has also been seen on screen in NBC's The New Normal, and had recurring roles on How I Met Your Mother, The Knick, and Another Period. On film, he was seen in The Intern, Bachelorette, and more. Rannells was seen in Ryan Murphy's The Prom and Ryan Murphy's The Boys in the Band on Netflix.