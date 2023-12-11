Megan Stalter & Will Sharpe to Lead New Lena Dunham Netflix Series

Production will begin in the UK in 2024.

By: Dec. 11, 2023

POPULAR

THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO & More Nominated For Golden Globes - Full List of Nominations! Photo 1 THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO & More Nominated For Golden Globes
Jeremy Jordan, Daphne Rubin-Vega & More Join HAZBIN HOTEL Musical Series Photo 2 Jeremy Jordan, Daphne Rubin-Vega & More Join HAZBIN HOTEL Musical Series
WAITRESS Film Will Be Available for Streaming and VOD Photo 3 WAITRESS Film Will Be Available for Streaming and VOD
Tony-Winning Stage and Screen Actress Frances Sternhagen Dies at 93 Photo 4 Tony-Winning Stage and Screen Actress Frances Sternhagen Dies at 93

Megan Stalter & Will Sharpe to Lead New Lena Dunham Netflix Series

Netflix has announced Too Much, a new rom-com series created by multi award-winning writer, director, producer and actor Lena Dunham (Girls/Catherine Called Birdy) and husband Luis Felber.

Too Much will also feature original music from Luis Felber. The series will be produced by Working Title Television, which is part of Universal International Studios (Love Actually), and Lena Dunham’s Good Thing Going.

The film follows, Jessica, a New York workaholic in her mid-thirties, reeling from a broken relationship that she thought would last forever and slowly isolating everyone she knows. When every block in New York tells a story of her own bad behaviour, the only solution is to take a job in London, where she plans to live a life of solitude like a Bronte sister.

But when she meets Felix – who is less Hugh Grant in Notting Hill and more Hugh Grant's drunken roommate – she finds that their unusual connection is impossible to ignore, even as it creates more problems than it solves. Now they have to ask themselves: do Americans and Brits actually speak the same language? From the creator of Girls and the producers of Love Actually, Too Much is an ex-pat rom-com for the disillusioned who wonder if true love is still possible, but sincerely hope that it is. 

Megan Stalter (Hacks) will play the lead role of Jessica, and Will Sharpe (The White Lotus) will play Felix.

Co-creator, writer and director Lena Dunham said: “This is a show that is very close to my heart –  created with my husband Luis, cast with my favourite actors – the geniuses that are Meg and Will, along with a bevy of friends – and partnering again with Working Title, who are behind the romantic comedies that formed me. Netflix has been so deeply supportive of the vision, which is to create a romantic comedy that makes us root for love, brings joy but also has the jagged edges of life.”

Production will begin in the UK in 2024.

Jessica Salmon - Megan Stalter

If you'd met Jessica ten years ago, you would have been blinded by her inner light – but life has taken her on a walkabout, when she thought she was just taking a quick jog. Felix upends all her expectations, but it turns out that trusting someone is scarier than trusting no one.

Felix Remen - Will Sharpe

Felix is a very different kind of 35 – acting eternally 18, dressed like a punk elf, running as fast as he can from a trauma he can’t name, sleeping with every woman who stays in the bar past closing time and waking up wondering why he can’t just enjoy a night alone. Born in the UK and raised between English boarding schools and his extended family in Japan, he feels neither here nor there. Making music is his only consolation – music that no one listens to.

The series will be executive produced by Lena Dunham, Luis Felber, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Michael P. Cohen, Surian Fletcher-Jones and Bruce Eric Kaplan.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Disney Earns 27 Golden Globe Award Nominations Photo
Disney Earns 27 Golden Globe Award Nominations

The Walt Disney Company received 27 Golden Globe Award® nominations across its content brands and studios, including Disney Television Studios’ 20th Television, FX, FX Productions, Hulu Originals, Marvel Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Searchlight Pictures, Walt Disney Animation Studios and Walt Disney Studios.

2
Video: Watch the SUICIDE SQUAD Anime Trailer Photo
Video: Watch the SUICIDE SQUAD Anime Trailer

DC Comics is entering the anime scene with Suicide Squad Isekai, partnering with Wit Studio, known for works like Ranking of Kings, Spy x Family, and the first three seasons of Attack on Titan. The squad is embarking on a new mission in a different world. Watch the video trailer now!

3
THE COLOR PURPLE Stars Will Sit Down With Whoopi Goldberg on THE VIEW Photo
THE COLOR PURPLE Stars Will Sit Down With Whoopi Goldberg on THE VIEW

The cast of “The Color Purple,” including Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks, Taraji P. Henson and director Blitz Bazawule, will sit down on The View. The episode will mark the first time that Fantasia has spoken to Whoopi Goldberg about playing the role of Celie in the new movie musical adaptation of The Color Purple.

4
Kill Rock Stars Comedy Releases Andy Iwancio Live Album Photo
Kill Rock Stars Comedy Releases Andy Iwancio Live Album

With the release of 'Better Living Through Femmistry,' Andy joins the Kill Rock Stars comedy roster which also includes releases by W. Kamau Bell, Cameron Esposito, Hari Kondabolu, Kurt Braunohler, Frangela, River Butcher, Ian Karmel, Emily Heller, Papp Johnson, and more.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Nicki Minaj Will Add New Songs to 'Pink Friday 2' Next Week; Keyshia Cole & Monica Will Be FeaturedNicki Minaj Will Add New Songs to 'Pink Friday 2' Next Week; Keyshia Cole & Monica Will Be Featured
THE COLOR PURPLE Stars Will Sit Down With Whoopi Goldberg on THE VIEW Next WeekTHE COLOR PURPLE Stars Will Sit Down With Whoopi Goldberg on THE VIEW Next Week
Interview: How Caitlin Houlahan Reimagined 'Dawn' for the WAITRESS MovieInterview: How Caitlin Houlahan Reimagined 'Dawn' for the WAITRESS Movie
Detroit Rapper Realrichizzo Releases Steamy New Single 'Missionary'Detroit Rapper Realrichizzo Releases Steamy New Single 'Missionary'

Videos

Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III Video
Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III
Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton Video
Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
THE BOOK OF MORMON
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
WICKED
PURLIE VICTORIOUS