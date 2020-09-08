Andrew Lloyd Webber Says Theatre is 'At the Point of No Return'; May Open CINDERELLA Abroad
"It might open somewhere where people are being a little more helpful," Webber said.
Andrew Lloyd Webber recently chatted with the Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport Committee about the future of the industry amidst the health crisis.
"We simply have to get our arts sector back open and running. We are at the point of no return really," he said.
"There comes a point now when we really can't go on much more," Webber said. "Theatre is an incredibly labour-intensive business. In many ways putting on a show now is almost a labour of love. Very few shows hit the jackpot in the way a Hamilton, Lion King or Phantom Of The Opera do."
Webber also went on to say that he thinks that theatres should be able to reopen, as he believes that "the air in the London Palladium and in all my theatres is purer than the air outside."
The composer also went on to discuss the future of his upcoming production of Cinderella, revealing that he may have to open it abroad rather than in London, where it is currently scheduled to begin performances in March.
Rebecca Kane Burton, chief executive of LW Theatres said that they have no plan to open theatres while social distancing measures are still in place.
Watch the full discussion below:
