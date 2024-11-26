Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ana Villafane, Liam Pearce , Grace Hodgett Young And More Join 2024 WRAPPED At 54 Below On December 9, 2024 At 7:00pm

54 BELOW will present 2024 Wrapped With the end of the year around the corner, it's time to celebrate the iconic and groundbreaking music of 2024! Join your favorite stars in Broadway's basement to celebrate the songs, albums, and artists that changed the game this year.

Featuring: Philippe Arroyo (& Juliet), Maya Boyd (& Juliet), Will Branner (Back to the Future), Gabrielle Carrubba (Dear Evan Hansen), Morgan Higgins (Bad Cinderella), Sophia Carmen Jones (Moulin Rouge), Ryo Kamibayashi (The Outsiders), Nathan Levy (& Juliet), Natalie Ortega (Wickedr), Liam Pearce (& Juliet), Erin Ramirez (Hamilton), Benji Santiago (The Notebook), Analise Scarpaci (Mrs. Doubtfire), Mikaela Secada (Back to The Future), Ana Villafañe (On Your Feet), Michael Williams (Titanique) and Grace Hodgett Young (Sunset Boulevard)

Produced by Molly Heller and Linnae Medeiros, with music direction by James Sytrska

2024 Wrapped plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Monday, December 9th at 7:00pm. There is a $51-$100 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.