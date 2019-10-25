Ana Gasteyer Releases Holiday Album 'Sugar & Booze'

Ana Gasteyer is sweetening up the Holidays with the release today of her new holiday album, Sugar & Booze. The collection of festive seasonal songs, classic and original, offer a swinging nod to the vintage holidays of yore with a modern touch and plenty of style.

Sugar & Booze is available now on your favorite music service. The 15-track album was produced by New York's Downtown nightclub supernova Julian Fleisher and features original songs written by Gasteyer, such as the modern nostalgic title track "Sugar & Booze" and the cheeky, woke original song with a retro-Cuban beat, "Secret Santa" featuring Maya Rudolph. In addition, the album features such classics like "I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm," "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" and "Let it Snow."

Recorded in New York's iconic Bunker Studios in Brooklyn, NY, Sugar & Booze features a rollicking percussive band, a blazing horn section and is an intoxicating, merry blend of jazz, pop, soul, funk, blues and comedy that will send Holiday spirits soaring. Brimming with creative arrangements on standards such as "You're A Mean One Mr. Grinch" and a retro Mambo "Sleigh Ride," Gasteyer's soulful, clear vocals breathe a fresh new, and often bemused take on these beloved classics and evokes Holiday nostalgia on its original songs, such as "Nothing Rhymes with Christmas" and "Blue Black Friday."

"We set out to make a new Holiday album with a throwback feel," says Gasteyer. "This album is a nod to the swing sound of the 50's and 60's but with a modern twist. It is festive, with a full-bodied sound, that I hope makes people feel joyful, jolly and gay."

Gasteyer continues, "I love records from the late 50's and early 60's that never scrimped on sound. That's hard to do in this day and age, but we sought arrangements that utilized a proper band, including horn and percussion and created as full and lush a sound. The holidays are also THE ONE time of year we can let it rip, so we wanted to make a record that was festive, fun and celebratory. A holiday record should land on a turntable and create a warm, uplifting ambiance, leaving you free to tend bar, wrap presents and live in the magical moment."

In support of Sugar & Booze, Ana will play select performances including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, Nashville and Philadelphia, among others. Tickets are currently on-sale.

The current Sugar & Booze tour dates and cities are as follows:

November 30 at Joe's Pub / New York, NY

December 3 at Largo at the Coronet / Los Angeles, CA

December 5 at City Winery / Atlanta, GA

December 13 two shows at SPACE 2 / Evanston, IL #First Show Sold Out!#

December 16 at City Winery / Nashville, TN

December 17 at World Cafe Live / Philadelphia, PA

December 18 at The Ridgefield Playhouse / Ridgefield, CT

December 20 at Joe's Pub / New York, NY

December 21 at Joe's Pub / New York, NY

Sugar & Booze is the follow-up to her critically acclaimed debut album I'm Hip. Gasteyer has toured with her band, performing what she calls her 'Happy Jazz' act since 2016, delighting audiences and critics nationwide, with her "high-octane vocals", "a topnotch swingin' ensemble" and "exuberant and rollicking entertainment". Of her two-week residency at the famed Cafe Carlyle, Stephen Holden of the New York Times raved about Gasteyer's "strong singing voice that can stir up a storm."

In addition to her celebrated work as a television actor and on SNL, Gasteyer is a trained singer who has starred in multiple Broadway and televised musicals. She starred as Elphaba in Wicked in both the Broadway and Chicago productions (earning a Jefferson Award Nomination for her performance in the latter). In 2017, Gasteyer starred in FOX's A Christmas Story Live!, inspired by the holiday classic feature. In the expanded role of "Mrs. Schwartz", Gasteyer belted out the Emmy Award nominated song "In The Market For A Miracle" which was created for her by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Gasteyer also starred as Mae in the movie musical Reefer Madness for Showtime and as 'Principle McGee' in FOX's hit live broadcast of the iconic musical Grease opposite Julianne Hough and Vanessa Hudgens. In 2018, Gasteyer performed as Miss Hannigan in the Tony-winning musical Annie at The Hollywood Bowl alongside David Alan Grier, Megan Hilty, Lea Salonga and Roger Bart. In addition to her album I'm Hip, her voice can be heard on the soundtracks for Reefer Madness, A Christmas Story Live, the 2015 cast recording of A New Brain (opposite Jonathan Groff) and the Actors Fund Benefit recording of Hair.

Prior to I'm Hip, she created and toured the musical acts Elegant Songs from a Handsome Woman and Let It Rip.





