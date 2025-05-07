American Opera Projects/NYU Tisch Opera Labs to Present 10 Year Anniversary Performances

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



American Opera Projects will present The Woodlawn Operas, a live performance of three thirty-minute World Premiere operas, to be performed on May 16 & 17 at the African Grove Theatre in NYU's Paulson Center at 7:30 PM and on May 20 at the historic Woolworth Chapel in Woodlawn Cemetery (3800 Jerome Avenue, Bronx, NY 10467) at 7:00 PM.

The operas are inspired by the rich legacy and restless spirits of Woodlawn Cemetery, featuring stories of: Bert Savoy (1873-1923), a trailblazing drag performer; contemporary artist Patricia Cronin's marble monument, Memorial to a Marriage, intended to be her final resting place; and a conversation among the artist spirts Anna Hyatt Huntington (1876-1973) and Alexander Archipenko (1908-1964).

The works featured were created by Andi Lee Carter, Kat Cartusciello, Jessica Field, Andy Li, Sravya Saraswatula, and Ziyan Yang.

The Woodlawn Operas will be performed by Lindell O. Carter, Kelly Glyptis, Yoojin Lee, Ilene Pabon, Eliam Ramos, and Gileann Tan, and will be supported on piano by Music Director Chérie Roe.