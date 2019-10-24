Amber Gray Joins Cast of Amazon Limited Series THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD

Tony nominated star of Hadestown Amber Gray will star in a supporting role in Amazon's upcoming limited series The Underground Railroad, according to Deadline.

Gray will portray Gloria Valentine, described as a daughter of a slave and plantation owner/master.

The limited series is an adaptation of Colson Whitehead's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, and it will be directed by Moonlight's Barry Jenkins.

The story centers on young Cora (Thuso Mbedu), a slave on a cotton plantation in Georgia who learns about the UNDERGROUND RAILROAD from Caesar (Aaron Pierre), a recent arrival from Virginia; both decide to escape.

Gray is currently starring on Broadway as Persephone in the Tony winning musical Hadestown, for which she was nominated in the 2019 Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical category for her performance. She made her Broadway debut in 2016's Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 playing Hélène Kuragina. She was recently on television in the Showtime limited series Escape at Dannemora.

Read the original article on Deadline.





