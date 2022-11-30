Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
MEAN GIRLS
Click Here for More on MEAN GIRLS
Amanda Seyfried Would 'Kill' to Do MEAN GIRLS on Broadway With Lindsay Lohan

Amanda Seyfried Would 'Kill' to Do MEAN GIRLS on Broadway With Lindsay Lohan

The original Mean Girls film was released 18 years ago.

Nov. 30, 2022  

Amanda Seyfried has revealed that she would "kill" to do Mean Girls on Broadway with Lindsay Lohan and the original film's cast.

Seyfried and Lohan reunited for a new feature with Interview Magazine, in which they discussed the possibility of a sequel. While they both agreed that a second film does not seem likely in the near future, Seyfried offered an alternative plan.

"I would kill just to do one week, all of us playing our own roles on Mean Girls on Broadway," Seyfried said. Lohan agreed that the idea "would be really fun."

The pair discussed the potential sequel, also mentioning that Tina Fey's theatrical adaption of the film is currently being developed as a movie musical.

"Mean Girls 2 is never going to happen, is it," Seyfried asked.

"I don't know. I heard something about it being a movie musical and I was like, 'Oh no.' We can't do that," Lohan shared. "It has to be the same tone."

The original film was released 18 years ago and also starred Rachel McAdams, Amy Poehler, Ana Gasteyer, Lacey Chabert, Jonathan Bennett, Lizzy Caplan, Daniel Franzese, and Tim Meadows.

"Tina [Fey] is busy. She'll get around to it," Seyfriend concluded. "Listen, we're all part of each other's worlds whether we like it or not, and it is really nice to be in contact as adults."

As previously reported, the film adaptation of Mean Girls the Musical will be directed by Arturo Perez Jr. and Samantha Jayne. The film is currently a "high priority" for Paramount Players after the two directors gave a presentation on what the adaption will look like.

The film is set to be produced by Lorne Michaels and Tina Fey with the musical's writing team, including Fey's book and music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin, returning for the screen adaption.

The teen comedy follows Cady Heron, who may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order?

By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Mean Girls opened on Broadway in 2018 and earned 10 Tony nominations. The production closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

TodayTix Black Friday

Related Stories
MEAN GIRLS High School Version Available for Licensing to Schools Photo
MEAN GIRLS High School Version Available for Licensing to Schools
Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International has announced the licensing availability of Mean Girls High School Version.
Tonights Performance of MEAN GIRLS at the Hobby Center Rescheduled Photo
Tonight's Performance of MEAN GIRLS at the Hobby Center Rescheduled
Tonight's performance of Mean Girls has been rescheduled at the Hobby Center. Read their statement here.
Photos: Check Out All New Photos of the National Tour of MEAN GIRLS Photo
Photos: Check Out All New Photos of the National Tour of MEAN GIRLS
All new production photos have been released for the North American Tour of MEAN GIRLS, based on the hit film.  Check out the photos her!
VIDEO: MEAN GIRLS National Tour Cast Celebrates Pride with Remixed “I Am W Photo
VIDEO: MEAN GIRLS National Tour Cast Celebrates Pride with Remixed “I Am What I Am”
Company members from the First National Tour of Mean Girls collaborated the entire month of June to create a music video for Pride month to post on their social justice and advocacy page, @changeisfetch.

From This Author - Michael Major


Indian Princess Musical Movie In the Works at DisneyIndian Princess Musical Movie In the Works at Disney
December 1, 2022

Bend It Like Beckham filmmaker Gurinder Chadha and Paul Mayeda Berges are currently developing a new Disney musical film inspired by a dynamic princess from Indian history. Disney has commissioned original musical film, which will also be directed and produced by Chadha.
Charlotte Spiral Release New EP 'All This Time, Asleep'Charlotte Spiral Release New EP 'All This Time, Asleep'
December 1, 2022

Produced by Mercury Prize nominated artist and celebrated producer Dave Okumu (Jessie Ware, Nilufer Yanya, Lianne La Havas, Joan As Police  Woman), the EP provides the follow up to last year’s New Light EP which was produced with Dan Carey  (Fontaines DC, Wet Leg, Kae Tempest, Bat For Lashes).
TAMRON HALL Hits Its Most-Watched Week Since January With Over 1 Million Viewers on All 5 Days of the WeekTAMRON HALL Hits Its Most-Watched Week Since January With Over 1 Million Viewers on All 5 Days of the Week
December 1, 2022

Thursday’s broadcast of “Tamron Hall” (on 11/17/22) tied the show’s highest-rated telecast on any day so far this season in Households (0.8 rating) and stood as the show’s 2nd most-watched telecast (1.135 million) of the season. Thursday’s episode featured GRAMMY® Award winner Macy Gray and Slutty Vegan founder Pinkey Cole.
Imogen Clark Releases Holiday Single 'I Got Dumped For Christmas'Imogen Clark Releases Holiday Single 'I Got Dumped For Christmas'
December 1, 2022

Barrelling into the year by collaborating with Mo’Ju, Ali Barter, I Know Leopard and more on her 2nd Annual Holiday Hootenanny show in Melbourne, she followed up by assembling a supergroup featuring Adam Newling and members of Middle Kids and Superorganism on her standalone single ‘Enemy’ (co-written with Alex Lahey)
Light in the Attic to Release 'Pacific Breeze 3: Japanese City Pop, AOR & Boogie 1975-1987'Light in the Attic to Release 'Pacific Breeze 3: Japanese City Pop, AOR & Boogie 1975-1987'
December 1, 2022

Celebrated archival reissue label Light in the Attic (LITA) announces the latest chapter in its acclaimed Japanese City Pop series, Pacific Breeze, which delivers a mesmerizing blend of AOR, R&B, jazz fusion, funk, boogie, and disco from the country’s flourishing bubble era of the ‘70s and ‘80s.
share