Amanda Seyfried Would 'Kill' to Do MEAN GIRLS on Broadway With Lindsay Lohan

Amanda Seyfried has revealed that she would "kill" to do Mean Girls on Broadway with Lindsay Lohan and the original film's cast.

Seyfried and Lohan reunited for a new feature with Interview Magazine, in which they discussed the possibility of a sequel. While they both agreed that a second film does not seem likely in the near future, Seyfried offered an alternative plan.

"I would kill just to do one week, all of us playing our own roles on Mean Girls on Broadway," Seyfried said. Lohan agreed that the idea "would be really fun."

The pair discussed the potential sequel, also mentioning that Tina Fey's theatrical adaption of the film is currently being developed as a movie musical.

"Mean Girls 2 is never going to happen, is it," Seyfried asked.

"I don't know. I heard something about it being a movie musical and I was like, 'Oh no.' We can't do that," Lohan shared. "It has to be the same tone."

The original film was released 18 years ago and also starred Rachel McAdams, Amy Poehler, Ana Gasteyer, Lacey Chabert, Jonathan Bennett, Lizzy Caplan, Daniel Franzese, and Tim Meadows.

"Tina [Fey] is busy. She'll get around to it," Seyfriend concluded. "Listen, we're all part of each other's worlds whether we like it or not, and it is really nice to be in contact as adults."

As previously reported, the film adaptation of Mean Girls the Musical will be directed by Arturo Perez Jr. and Samantha Jayne. The film is currently a "high priority" for Paramount Players after the two directors gave a presentation on what the adaption will look like.

The film is set to be produced by Lorne Michaels and Tina Fey with the musical's writing team, including Fey's book and music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin, returning for the screen adaption.

The teen comedy follows Cady Heron, who may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order?

By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Mean Girls opened on Broadway in 2018 and earned 10 Tony nominations. The production closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.