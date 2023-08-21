Natalie Shaw, Maya Petropoulos, and More to Star in MEAN GIRLS North American Tour - Full Cast Announced!

NETworks Presentations has announced full casting for the North American tour of Mean Girls, the record-breaking new musical comedy adapted from the hit Paramount Pictures film by Tina Fey. The tour opens on September 26 at the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse, NY. From there, it continues to the Kimmel Cultural Campus in Philadelphia, PA before visiting various cities across North America. Click here for the full tour route.

Starring in the tour are Natalie Shaw as Cady Heron, Maya Petropoulos as Regina George, Kristen Amanda Smith as Gretchen Wieners, MaryRose Brendel as Karen Smith, Alexys Morera as Janis Sarkisian, Ethan Jih-Cook as Damian Hubbard, Kristen Seggio as Mrs. Heron/Ms. Norbury/Mrs. George, Joseph Torres as Aaron Samuels, Shawn Mathews as Kevin G and Justin Phillips as Mr. Duvall.

The cast also features Megan Arseneau, Thalia Atallah, Darius Aushay, Lucas Hallauer, Mikey Corey Hassel, Tyler Jung, Reagan Kennedy, Joi D. McCoy, Oshie Mellon, Victoria Mesa, Brandon Moreno, Jonah Nash, Justin O'Brien, Mikaela Rada, Emily Ann Stys and Ryan Vogt.

Mean Girls is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey (“30 Rock”), composer Jeff Richmond (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and original director and choreographer Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Mean Girls opened on Broadway in April 2018 to rave reviews at the August Wilson Theatre, where it played to packed houses. The show made its world premiere in 2017 at The National Theatre in Washington D.C. A film adaptation of the musical is in development with Paramount Pictures, and details for Mean Girls to bow in London's West End are being finalized.

The tour, directed by Casey Hushion and choreographed by John MacInnis, is based on the original Broadway direction and choreography. Set design is by three-time Tony Award-winner Scott Pask, costume design is by three-time Tony Award-winner Gregg Barnes, lighting design is by Tony Award-winner Kenneth Posner, sound design is by two-time Tony Award-winner Brian Ronan, hair design is by Josh Marquette, make-up design is by Milagros Medina-Cerdeira. The music supervisor is Mary-Mitchell Campbell. Vocal arrangements are by Mary Mitchell Campbell, Jeff Richmond and Natalie Tenenbaum; orchestrations are by John Clancy; and dance and incidental musical arrangements are by Glen Kelly. The music coordinator is John Mezzio. Casting is by The Telsey Office.

Mean Girls is produced by NETworks Presentations.

The Mean Girls tour stage management team is led by production stage manager Emily Kritzman and is supported by assistant stage manager Kathleen Carragee. The company management team is led by company manager Liam Millward with assistant company manager Michael Tang. The tour music director/conductor is Julius LaFlamme.

New York Magazine calls Mean Girls “HILARIOUS! A smart, splashy new musical that delivers with immense energy, a wicked sense of humor and joyful inside-jokery.” Chicago Tribune said, “Tina Fey writes FUNNIER, SMARTER, SHARPER satire than anyone else in the business.” People Magazine calls the show “FRESH, FUN AND INFECTIOUS – Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin's songs keep the laughs coming!” The New York Daily News said Mean Girls “TICKLES THE EARS, EYES AND FUNNY BONE – the direction by Casey Nicholaw packs style, invention and red bull-force energy.” And, Entertainment Weekly calls it “A MARVEL: DAZZLING & HILARIOUS!”

Mean Girls (Original Broadway Cast Recording), produced by Atlantic Records, is available on all streaming platforms.

CAST BIOGRAPHIES

NATALIE SHAW (Cady Heron) (she/her) is a New York-based and North Dakota-born performer. She earned her degree in Theatre Arts, Creative Writing, and Film Studies at The University of Minnesota, and has been working in Minneapolis and New York ever since. Credits include: Cinderella (92NY), Audrey: The New Musical (Off-Broadway), and Daredevil (Marvel / Disney+).

MAYA PETROPOULOS (Regina George) is a Detroit native and proud Montclair State University BFA Musical Theatre 2023 graduate. Recent credits include Head Over Heels (Philoclea). Television credits include Betty (HBO). Maya is making her national tour debut! Many thanks to The Telsey Office and Bloc. Love to Mom, Dad, Alexa, Noah, Stella, and Joey. @mvpetrop

KRISTEN Amanda Smith (Gretchen Wieners) is so thrilled to be making fetch happen across the country!! Tour: A Charlie Brown Christmas Live (Patty). Off-Broadway: A Symphony for Portland (Starr). Others: Spring Awakening(Wendla Bergman), Curtains (Georgia Hendricks). Gratitude to The Telsey Office and the entire creative team! She is endlessly grateful to her Mom, Dad, family and friends for their continuous love and support. To God be the Glory! kristenamanda.com @kvistena

MARYROSE BRENDEL (Karen Smith) is thrilled to be making her national tour debut! Recent Penn State BFA Musical Theatre graduate. Previous credits: Lippa's Wild Party (Queenie) and Songs for A New World (Woman 1). Special thanks to her friends, family, mentors & her team at Hudson Artists Agency! maryrosebrendel.com @maryrosebrendel

ALEXYS MORERA (Janis Sarkisian) is blessed in making her national tour debut! Endless love to mom and dad (te quiero mucho mis padres lindos), big brother, family, friends, and mentors who have been a tremendous support system. Thank you - Minarik & IAMT, Craig & Avalon Artists Group team. To all her folks with big dreams. “Don't give up, Seek your joy.” @lexymorera

ETHAN JIH-COOK (Damian Hubbard) is thrilled to make his debut playing his dream role in Mean Girls! Favorite regional credits: South Pacific, Moana Jr (Walnut Street Theatre), Gypsy (Arden Theatre), and Oliver! (Quintessence). Many thanks to friends and family for all of the love and support. @ethanjihcook

Kristen Seggio (Mrs. Heron/Ms. Norbury/Mrs. George) is beyond grateful to be making her national tour debut in this iconic show! Regional: Newsies (Katherine, WPPAC), Aida (John W Engeman Theatre), Beauty and the Beast (WPPAC), 90210: The Musical (Broadway Playhouse, Chicago). Endless gratitude to BWA, Telsey & Co., and our creative team. Love to Eddie, Philip, Vivi & Sophie. This one's for you Mom & Dad! @kristenseggio

JOSEPH TORRES (Aaron Samuels), a proud Musical Theatre graduate of the University of Miami, is overjoyed to be making his National tour debut in Mean Girls! Some of his favorite credits include Cabaret (Emcee), The Mystery of Edwin Drood (Neville), and Fame (Nick). Joseph has also performed at sea with MSC Cruises. He wants to thank his mom and all his sisters for giving him everything. @josephstorres_

Shawn Mathews (Kevin G). A versatile artist, Shawn is excited to make his national tour debut with Mean Girls. He previously performed at Fulton Theatre, Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre, and Keystone Theatrics. Among his notable roles are Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Joseph), Grease (Doody), Mamma Mia (Sky), The Little Mermaid (Prince Eric), and Little Shop of Horrors (Seymour). In addition to theater, Shawn is a recording artist and music producer whose music has amassed over 2.7 million streams to date and has been featured on several Spotify Editorial playlists. @shawnrmathews

Justin Phillips (Mr. Duvall) is beyond thrilled to be back on the road with NETworks. National Tour: The Book of Mormon. Select Regional credits: The Color Purple with The Phoenix Theatre Company and Rent with ACT of CT. Select NYC credits include Sweat, Five Guys Named Moe, Ragtime and A New Brain. Training: The William Esper Studio, Lesly Kahn & Co., Story Pirates and St. John's University. He would like to thank God, his team at HK Agency/DTM, the entire company of Mean Girls, his family and friends and every single educator! @jphilzzz

Megan Arseneau (Swing) is thrilled to be joining the cast of Mean Girls! Most recent: Cats North American Tour (Swing/ u.s. Grizabella). Always grateful for Mom, Dad, Roan, Alex, Kelli, and Zach and all her other friends, family, and teachers. Proud Wright State grad. Huge thanks to Kathy and Jen at Encompass Arts!

THALIA ATALLAH (Ensemble) is ecstatic to be hitting the road with the Mean Girls Broadway National tour! Most recently seen in the Anastasia Broadway National tour as Ensemble/Anya understudy. Favorite roles include In The Heights (Nina), Pippin (Leading Player), and Seussical (Gertrude McFuzz). Thalia is a proud graduate of the UCLA School of Theater, Film, & Television. Thalia would like to thank her family and agents at CESD for their unwavering support. As well as the Mean Girls team for being so fetch. @heyy.thalia

Darius Aushay (Swing). National tour: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Tootsie. Regional: The African Company Presents: Richard III (Titan Theatre), Elf (Ogunquit Playhouse). TV: FBI. BFA: Millikin University '18. Darius is proudly presented by Kreativ Artists and Vamos Talento. IG: darius.aushay

LUCAS HALLAUER (Ensemble). National tour debut! Coastal Carolina University BFA MT '23. Recent credits: Urinetown (Bobby Strong), Merrily We Roll Along (Ensemble/ Dance Capt.), Crazy for You (Ensemble/Dance Capt.), and Joseph and the… Dreamcoat (Simeon). Major love and thanks to his family, friends and teachers for all their support. IG: @lucas.hallauer

MIKEY COREY HASSEL (Ensemble). National tour: Tina The Musical (Australia), Hairspray (Australia and U.S.). Regional: Joseph (Joseph), Ronnette (Little Shop), Pepper (Mamma Mia), Ralph Malph (Happy Days). Mikey dedicates his performance to his Mother. Ball State University. HCKR Agency. Black Lives Matter. To God be the glory! @_mikeycorey_

TYLER JUNG (Ensemble) is so grateful to be on his first national tour with Mean Girls! Recent credits include Charles Bingley in Pride & Prejudice, and ensemble/dance captain in Something Rotten! (TSF). More can be found at tylerjung.com, IG: @tylerrjung

Reagan Kennedy (Ensemble) is beyond excited and grateful to be on the road with Mean Girls. You may have also seen Reagan in the Legally Blonde National tour as Dance Captain, Swing and u/s Elle Woods, or Legally Blondeat Kansas City Starlight. Extra love to her parents, family, friends and UofA. @_reagankennedy_

Joi D. McCoy (Ensemble). Favorite projects include: Tour: Hairspray (Little Inez); Regional: Bring it On (Eva), Spamalot (Patsy), Once on this Island (Ti Moune), Mamma Mia! (Ali). UCLA MT grad! Grateful for her friends and family's support. Joidmccoy.com @joi.d.McCoy

OSHIE MELLON (Ensemble) is thrilled to be joining the company of Mean Girls! Emojiland (Kissy Face/ Information Desk Person, 1st National Tour). Oshie is grateful for her family and all those who have supported her along the way! oshiemellon.com @Fairy_Princess_Oshie

VICTORIA MESA (Ensemble) (she/her) is originally from Miami, FL, and is overjoyed to be making her National tour debut in this dream of a show! Favorite credits include West Side Story (Anita, Porthouse Theatre), and Spamalot (The Lady of the Lake, Forestburgh Playhouse). Much love to her company, family, friends, Luke, and the team at Telsey for believing in her. Special thanks to her roommate Hannah for filming her dance call! @victoriamesa_

Brandon Moreno (Ensemble). His limit does not exist! His credits include Legally Blonde (Carlos, National tour) and A Chorus Line (Larry)! Brandon thanks his teachers at AMDA, AV Dance Studio 81, and DNA Studios. He sends love to his family and friends. Insta: @busy.with.brandonnn

Jonah Nash (Ensemble) is thrilled to be making his national tour debut! He has recently performed internationally in A Chorus Line (Richie, Japan). Other credits include: Beautiful (Drifter/Swing) and The Bodyguard (Ensemble, Theatre By The Sea). Special thanks to “Team Nash” and Mikey from The Collective Talent for their love and support!

JUSTIN O’BRIEN (Ensemble) (he/him) is stoked for his National tour debut! Justin traveled the globe with Celebrity Cruises and Hairspray (Fender) with Royal Caribbean. Regional: Trevor (Writers Theatre), Kinky Boots (Ref),Footloose, Catch Me If You Can, Grease (Teen Angel). Sending all his love to his family, Adri, Aiden and Ev. Thank you @blocnyc for the never ending support! @justino.brien

MIKAELA RADA (Ensemble) cannot believe she’s making her National tour debut! Past Credits include Footloose(NCL), Miss Saigon (WPPAC), The Wedding Singer (Gateway), and the World Premiere of Punk Rock Girl by Joe Iconis (Argyle). Big thank you to her agent Brian and the Telsey Office for this opportunity. To all her friends and family, this one’s for you. Follow her journey on IG and Tik Tok: @mikaela.rada

Emily Ann Stys (Swing, Dance Captain). Favorite credits: Elf National tour, Rock of Ages, Saturday Night Fever, An American in Paris, West Side Story, and Beauty and the Beast (Disney Dream opening cast). Oakland University. Special thanks to Telsey, Hell’s Kitchen agency, and the creative team! Much love to The Stys fam and Justin! Swing Nation IG:@eastys

Ryan Vogt (Swing, Assistant Dance Captain) is thrilled to be making his national tour debut! He was most recently seen in Swing! (Featured ensemble/Dance Captain) and Head Over Heels (Ensemble/Dance Captain) at the Boston Conservatory at Berklee, where he graduated with a B.F.A in musical theatre. Ryan sends all of his love to the Collective Agency as well as his friends and family for their endless support. @ryan.vogt