Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre Reveals Spring 2026 Open Rehearsal

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre has reveealed its Spring 2026 Open Rehearsal, set for Monday, March 23, 2026 at 6PM at Amanda Selwyn Dance Studio, 412 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY, 10013.

Join the artists and board of Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre for an intimate look at the creative process of their developing work, Exposed. The free Open Rehearsal will be followed by wine and cheese. Tickets are free and can be reserved here.

The full theatrical premiere of Exposed is slated for April 2027 at New York Live Arts. Exposed explores a raw relentlessness human drive to climb - physically, emotionally, and spiritually and the vulnerability, vision, and courage required to transcend and rise. Throughout the piece, the dancers will transform the stage into a dynamic playground of semi-transparent steps and screens that conceal, distort, confound, beckon, and demand resilience. The dancers move from being constrained and hidden in the maze of obstacles to an unburdening, soaring with a potential of growth.

The Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre creates dynamic dance theatre that activates emotional expression. Through an interplay of athletic and articulate motion, they present theatrical and immediate works that engage audiences from start to finish and beckon a response of thought, feeling, and soul.

Amanda Selwyn

(Artistic Director/Choreographer) founded Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre/Notes in Motion in 2000 and in 26 seasons, has directed over 130 productions, developed a network of artists, and created Notes in Motion's dance education program. Amanda recently taught workshops and residencies at Peridance, Hofstra University, NYU, SUNY New Paltz, BMCC, Baruch, New Women, NY, the NY Gender Conference, and Temple University. Her work has been presented twice on Jacob's Pillow Inside/Out, at Tribeca PAC, American Dance Guild Festival, DUMBO Dance Festival, APAP, COOL NY, Wassaic Dance, WestFest, Movement Research, Dixon Place, NYU's Women and Theater conference, Dance Teacher Summit, and Pushing Progress. Amanda led workshops at 3 Face to Face conferences. Grants: NYSCA, Harkness Foundation, Mid-Atlantic Arts Foundation, Hyde and Watson Foundation, Friars Foundation, Dizzy Feet Foundation, Bronx Arts Council, DCLA, NYC Council, Manhattan Borough President, Met Life, City National Bank, Credit Suisse, and Bossak/Heilbron Foundation. Amanda participated in the Choreographer's Lab program at Jacob's Pillow. She has a 500-hour yoga teacher's certification and teaches yoga privately and at Crunch Gym. She holds a Master's degree from NYU Tisch and a B.S. from Northwestern University in theatre, women's studies, and dance.