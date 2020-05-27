Alex Brightman, Michael Cerveris & More Helped THE 24 HOUR PLAYS: VIRAL MONOLOGUES Mark Milestone Edition

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Last night, The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues celebrated its landmark tenth edition, available now on IGTV @24hourplays and at https://24hourplays.com/viral-monologues/. In the biggest round yet, 28 actors were paired with the industry's top writers, who created new pieces just for them in only 24 hours. From 6 PM on, the new monologues were published, one every 15 minutes.

Jason Biggs kicked things off with "Water Buffalo," a piece by Daniel Goldfarb.

Elizabeth Marvel performed "This Isn't Going to be the Usual Broadcast," written by Mallery Avidon.

Michael Chernus performed "Flowers Know," written by Caroline V. McGraw.

Mirirai Sithole starred as "A Clown Named Cheryl" in a piece by Wendy MacLeod.

Maria Dizzia led a "QUARTERLY MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE TILLICUM WILDLIFE TRUST" in a piece by Rebecca Gilman.

Aya Cash performed "Bad Bones," written by Joshua Conkel.

Jessica Hecht starred in Jonathan Marc Sherman's "Painting."

Ben Shenkman performed "Congratulations," written by Itamar Moses.

Alexander Hodge brought to life John J. Caswell Jr.'s "A Space Growing Larger."

Dynamic duo Gabriela Quezada Bloomgarden and Nina Quezada Bloomgarden teamed up for "dog adopt vid real-2 final FUR REAL REAL.mov," written by Alexis Scheer.

John Doman starred in "Memorial Day," written by Chad Beckim.

Evan Handler performed "After Krapp," written by Dan O'Brien.

Deirdre Lovejoy urged us to "Call Your Aunt Bobbi Please" in a piece by Emily Breeze.

Solea Pfeiffer performed "Can You Call," a piece by Trista Baldwin.

Zabryna Guevara starred in Andrew Rincón's "How We Mourn Now."

Merle Dandridge performed "Godoksa," written by Andrew Rosendorf.

Shaunette Renée Wilson brought to life "Seventy Days," a piece by J. Holtham.

Danny Pudi performed "κάθαρση," written by Tony Meneses.

Sophia Anne Caruso starred in Laura Eason's "Day By Day."

Anson Mount performed "Bluebird," a piece by Scott Organ.

Ben Ahlers performed "Love/Like/Look," written by Brian James Polak.

Michael Cerveris starred in "Time To Go," written by Donald Margulies.

Ronald Peet brought Dylan Guerra's piece, "Together," to life.

Alex Brightman performed "This Is It," written by Rachel Bonds.

"Sweet Lou, Esq.," performed by Brett Gelman, was written by Alex Edelman.

Liza Jessie Peterson starred in "Noodles by Lamont," written by Garlia Cornelia Jones.

Johanna Day performed David Lindsay-Abaire's "A Little Hike" to conclude the evening.

On Monday night at 6 PM, actors shared brief orientation-style videos to allow the writers to get to know them better. By 7 PM, writers and actors were paired, and writers got to work on crafting new monologues especially for their assigned actors. Actors received their monologues Tuesday morning at 10 AM, filmed their performances throughout the day, and at 6 PM their videos began to be released to the world, completing the 24-hour cycle.

The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues are produced by Coleman Ray Clark and Madelyn Paquette. The artistic director of The 24 Hour Plays is Mark Armstrong.

The 24 Hour Plays are known for their work on Broadway, off-Broadway and around the world. Since 1995, their events have brought together extraordinary artists to create time-limited theater. Past participants including Jennifer Aniston, Laverne Cox, Billy Crudup, David Cross, Rosario Dawson, Daveed Diggs, Peter Dinklage, Rachel Dratch, Jesse Eisenberg, Edie Falco, America Ferrera, Greta Gerwig, Oscar Isaac, John Krasinski, Anthony Mackie, Julianne Moore, Tracy Morgan, Cynthia Nixon, Anna Paquin, Rosie Perez, Phylicia Rashad, Chris Rock, Sam Rockwell, Liev Schreiber, Amanda Seyfried, Michael Shannon, Gabourey Sidibe, Sarah Silverman, Marisa Tomei, Naomi Watts and more!

More information for those who would like to support The 24 Hour Plays or attend a live performance in the future is available at https://24hourplays.com.

