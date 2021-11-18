Alan Cumming, Ryan Reynolds & More to Star in Audible's CINNAMON BEAR
The cast also features Marcia Gay Harden, Rachel Dratch, Catherine Keener, Helen Hunt, Johnny Galecki, Thomas Lennon, Ana Gasteyer and many more!
Audible just announced a new original series perfect for family listening: Cinnamon Bear: A Holiday Adventure, performed by star-studded cast with original musical numbers.
Cinnamon Bear was born on November 26, 1937, as the star of a holiday season cliffhanger-style children's radio series. We hear it was quite the rage! Well, that was then. Now a whole new series, The Cinnamon Bear -A Holiday Adventure is being brought to life by an all-star cast, and it ain't your grandpappy's spiced eggnog. For starters, Jimmy and Judy, those ridiculously naïve kids from the original, are now skeptical, savvy, and sarcastic little buggers (hey, parents-sound familiar?). They follow the magical Cinnamon Bear (Alan Cumming) on an out-of-this-world trek to find their lost (or stolen!) tree-topping star. Along the way, they'll encounter some bizarre (and hilarious) characters, including Mr. Presto The Magician (John Goodman), the Crazy Quilt Dragon (Stephen Root), and-spoiler alert!-Santa Claus himself (Ryan Reynolds). Mix in a playful score by cofounder of the Pogues James Fearnley, and you've got a deliciously rich and rewarding holiday experience kids AND parents will love.
The first two episodes will be available on November 29
New episodes will be released daily (Monday - Friday) through December 23
He's a stuffed bear who walks and talks. Go with it.
Full cast:
Alan Cumming as CINNAMON BEAR
Sarah Vowell as JUDY
Milo Manheim as JIMMY
Marcia Gay Harden as MOM
John Goodman as PRESTO THE MAGICIAN
Rachel Dratch as WEARIE WINNIE
Catherine Keener as PENELOPE PELICAN
Helen Hunt as PROFESSOR WIZ THE OWL
Johnny Galecki as FEE-FO THE GIANT
Thomas Lennon as OLIVER THE OSTRICH
John Cameron Mitchell as GRAND WONKY
Ana Gasteyer as QUEEN MELISSA AND SINGING TREE
Martha Plimpton as WINTERGREEN WITCH
Stephen Root as CRAZY QUILT
Chris Parnell as ANNOUNCER
Bridget Everett as WAILING WHALE
Camryn Manheim as ROLY POLY DEPUTY
Dan Finnerty as LORD STENCHMAN
Ed Herbstman as KING HOWDYDIEU
Andy Mientus as RHYMING RABBIT
Eric Gilliland as PENGUIN
Craig Bierko as ADMIRAL TAFFY
Laksmi Singh as LAKSMI SINGH
With
Rocky Carroll as THE NARRATOR
Directed by David Cromer
Music by James Fearnley
Produced by Danielle von Zerneck, Adam Pincus, & Best Case Studios