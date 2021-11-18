Alan Cumming, Ryan Reynolds & More to Star in Audible's CINNAMON BEAR

Audible just announced a new original series perfect for family listening: Cinnamon Bear: A Holiday Adventure, performed by star-studded cast with original musical numbers.

Cinnamon Bear was born on November 26, 1937, as the star of a holiday season cliffhanger-style children's radio series. We hear it was quite the rage! Well, that was then. Now a whole new series, The Cinnamon Bear -A Holiday Adventure is being brought to life by an all-star cast, and it ain't your grandpappy's spiced eggnog. For starters, Jimmy and Judy, those ridiculously naïve kids from the original, are now skeptical, savvy, and sarcastic little buggers (hey, parents-sound familiar?). They follow the magical Cinnamon Bear (Alan Cumming) on an out-of-this-world trek to find their lost (or stolen!) tree-topping star. Along the way, they'll encounter some bizarre (and hilarious) characters, including Mr. Presto The Magician (John Goodman), the Crazy Quilt Dragon (Stephen Root), and-spoiler alert!-Santa Claus himself (Ryan Reynolds). Mix in a playful score by cofounder of the Pogues James Fearnley, and you've got a deliciously rich and rewarding holiday experience kids AND parents will love.

The first two episodes will be available on November 29

New episodes will be released daily (Monday - Friday) through December 23

He's a stuffed bear who walks and talks. Go with it.

Performed by a full cast including Alan Cumming, John Goodman, Ryan Reynolds, Marcia Gay Harden, Rachel Dratch, Catherine Keener, Helen Hunt, Johnny Galecki, Thomas Lennon, Ana Gasteyer and and many more!

Full cast:

Alan Cumming as CINNAMON BEAR

Sarah Vowell as JUDY

Milo Manheim as JIMMY

Marcia Gay Harden as MOM

John Goodman as PRESTO THE MAGICIAN

Ryan Reynolds as Santa Claus

Rachel Dratch as WEARIE WINNIE

Catherine Keener as PENELOPE PELICAN

Helen Hunt as PROFESSOR WIZ THE OWL

Johnny Galecki as FEE-FO THE GIANT

Thomas Lennon as OLIVER THE OSTRICH

John Cameron Mitchell as GRAND WONKY

Ana Gasteyer as QUEEN MELISSA AND SINGING TREE

Martha Plimpton as WINTERGREEN WITCH

Stephen Root as CRAZY QUILT

Chris Parnell as ANNOUNCER

Bridget Everett as WAILING WHALE

Camryn Manheim as ROLY POLY DEPUTY

Dan Finnerty as LORD STENCHMAN

Ed Herbstman as KING HOWDYDIEU

Andy Mientus as RHYMING RABBIT

Eric Gilliland as PENGUIN

Craig Bierko as ADMIRAL TAFFY

Michael Arden as Jack Frost

Laksmi Singh as LAKSMI SINGH

With

Rocky Carroll as THE NARRATOR

Directed by David Cromer

Music by James Fearnley

Produced by Danielle von Zerneck, Adam Pincus, & Best Case Studios