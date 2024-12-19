Aaron Tveit and Ericka Yang Welcome A Baby Girl

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway's beloved leading man Aaron Tveit and his fiancé, Ericka Yang, just announced some exciting news! The couple has announced the birth of their first child, a baby girl born to the couple in November.

In a statement to People magazine, the Tony Award-winner said, "My fiancée Erika Yang and I welcomed a baby girl in November...We couldn't be happier she's finally here, and we're full of gratitude during this holiday season."

BroadwayWorld first reported that the couple were expecting back in July, when they announced the news on social media.

Tveit was last seen on Broadway this fall, as he returned to his Tony-winning role of Christian in Moulin Rouge opposite actress Joanna "JoJo" Levesque as Satine.

About Aaron Tveit

Aaron Tveit created the role of Christian, which earned him his first Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical, in Moulin Rouge! The Musical first in Boston for the world premiere in the summer of 2018 and then on Broadway in the summer of 2019. Most recently, he appeared opposite Sutton Foster in the title role in Sweeney Todd. His other Broadway credits include Catch Me If You Can, Next to Normal, Wicked and Hairspray. Other stage credits include Assassins (West End) and Rent (Hollywood Bowl). He’s appeared on television in the Grammy-nominated “Schmigadoon!,” “American Horror Stories,” “Graceland,” “Grease Live!,” “Gossip Girl,” “Brain Dead” and others. Film credits include the Academy Award-winning Les Misérables, Out of Blue, Created Equal, Undrafted, Better Off Single, Howl and others. He’s appeared in concerts in NYC at Webster Hall, Irving Plaza and LCT American Songbook, and on tours at Barrington Stage Company, The Paramount in NY, House of Blues, Boston, San Diego, The Belasco in L.A., Barns at Wolf Trap in D.C., The Vets. His recordings include The Radio in My Head.

About Ericka Yang

Broadway: American Psycho, Rock of Ages, 42nd Street, Doctor Zhivago, Flower Drum Song. Other: The Lion King (Toronto), Band Wagon (Encores!), Radio City Rockette. TV/Film: "Mozart in the Jungle," "Smash," "Best Time Ever," "The Music Man" (Disney).