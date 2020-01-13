Aaron Sorkin and TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Original Cast Members Will Appear in Conversation at Town Hall
Aaron Sorkin joins original cast members of the current Broadway production To Kill A Mockingbird to take an unflinching look at today's criminal justice system with member of the Exonerated 5 Kevin Richardson, NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, Color of Change CEO Rashad Robinson and more!
Moderated by Soledad O'Brien, this multi-media event will be a discussion and open forum dialogue that will explore ways all of us can foster change in our criminal justice system.
Featuring: Aaron Sorkin, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Rashad Robinson, Kevin Richardson, Jumaane Williams, moderated by Soledad O'Brien.
The event takes place Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 7:00pm.
For tickets and more information, visit http://thetownhall.org/event/the-mockingbird-project.
