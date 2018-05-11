NBC's RISE
May. 11, 2018  

AUDIO: Catch a First Listen of New SPRING AWAKENING Song from Season Finale of RISE

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the season finale of "Rise" will feature a new "Spring Awakening" song titled "All You Desire." The song was written specifically for the NBC series by the Broadway musical's Tony Award winners Steven Sater (Lyrics) and Duncan Sheik (Music). The season finale of "Rise," titled "Opening Night," airs Tuesday, May 15 at 9pm ET/PT on NBC.

During opening night of "Spring Awakening" personal crises and dilemmas percolate in the wings backstage as Simon (Ted Sutherland) struggles to overcome his biggest fear, Lilette (Auli'i Cravalho) withholds a huge development from Robbie (Damon J. Gillespie), Robbie has a momentous breakthrough, and Tracey (Rosie Perez) draws a line in the sand. Over the course of one evening, decisions are made that will change Lou (Josh Radnor) and Stanton Drama forever.

Listen to the full song below!

Atlantic Records has officially unveiled "RISE SEASON 1: THE ALBUM," available now at all DSPs and streaming services HERE.

Photo Credit: Virginia Sherwood/NBC




