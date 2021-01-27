ANXIETY AND THE ARTIST Podcast Season Three Launches With Lisa Gajda

Broadway veteran turned therapist Lisa Gajda (Tuck Everlasting, Fosse) is this week's guest on ANXIETY AND THE ARTIST podcast. Partnering with The Ensemblist for National Mental Wellness Month, Gajda sits down with podcast host Allison Sheff (Smokey Joe's Café) to discuss how artists' identities have been challenged during COVID-19 and about the actions artists can take to explore and express their creativity during an industry shutdown. The season premiere episode is now available to stream on your favorite podcast listening app.

Now in its third season, ANXIETY AND THE ARTIST explores the artist's relationship with anxiety, while offering insight and inspiration. This season's focus is on coping during COVID-19, discovering and redefining our identities as artists, and anxiety and isolation in group dynamics. Past guests have included Olivier-nominated actor and advocate Sierra Boggess (The Little Mermaid, The Phantom of the Opera), former dancer turned eating disorder specialist George Livengood (Hello, Dolly!), performer turned author and educator, Michelle Loucadoux (Anything Goes), and actor, author and educator Joe Abraham (Hairspray, The Little Mermaid).

Reflecting on the past year, writer, director and host Sheff says, "In doing this show for two seasons, I've learned that we all experience anxiety in some form, and it can manifest in our lives and in our work in many different ways. I'm excited to continue this conversation and learn more about how we can address anxiety and mental health as artists and as an industry. So many of my guests have expressed how just sharing their story has been healing and transformative."

Coming up this season, Sheff will interview Antoinette Comer (Mamma Mia!, Smokey Joe's Cafe), David Glazebrook (Author and Yogi), Nicholas Kaminski (Composer and Music Director - Cabaret Tour), and more to be announced at a later date.

All episodes of ANXIETY AND THE ARTIST, including Season One and Two, are available wherever you stream your favorite podcasts and on https://www.anxietyandtheartist.com. For more information about upcoming episodes, available resources, and related content, follow @anxietyandtheartist on Instagram and the "Anxiety and the Artist" Facebook page.