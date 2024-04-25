AMERICA'S NEXT TOP GLOW UP RUNWAY PROJECT is Coming to Caveat

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



"America's Next Top Glow Up Runway Project," is set to bring it's Met Gala-themed comedy competition show to Caveat on Thursday, May 23rd at 9:30pm.

In this show, six comedians navigate challenges in makeup and fashion -- and then face off for a grand, grand prize. It's sort of like the Netflix show "Nailed It," but instead of baking it's crafts.

Our May show will feature Kylie Brakeman (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, NYT Great Performers List), Michelle Chan Bennett (VILLAIN! + Betty UCB, "Bada Swing"/54 Below), RJ Williams (Second City NYC, "Shamilton"/ Edinburgh Fringe, "Baby Wants Candy"), Edson Montenegro ("Gorgeous Stank"/UCB, "Grand Character Hotel"/BCC), David Puck (Insta/Tiktok @davidpuckdrag), and Samantha Nugent ("Dumptruck"/UCB, PIT) as contestants.

Ilana Kaplan Schultz (culture expert, writer & editor featured in People, Rolling Stone, NYT, GQ, PAPER Magazine Cosmopolitan + others) and Matthew Usukumah (photographer featured in NYT, Best Rising Artist winner/Art Expo NYC, Columbia Business School) will be our fabulous judges.

