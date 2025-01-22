AMDA Students Take Over Our Instagram Today

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ever wonder what a day in the life is like as an AMDA student? Here's your chance to find out!

Two students from the American Musical and Dramatic Academy (AMDA) will be taking over our Instagram today to show our followers what's it like to attend the performing arts institution.

Follow along here on our Instagram Story to see students Emma Symonds and Fernanda Becher take you inside their days at AMDA.

About AMDA

For more than 60 years, AMDA College of the Performing Arts has continued to lead the education community with creative and innovative programs for emerging performing artists. With Campuses in New York City and Los Angeles, AMDA offers Undergraduate, Graduate and Conservatory programs in Acting, Musical Theatre, Dance and Film & Television Arts. Schedule an audition today at amda.edu and study at AMDA, where artists create.

To find out more about AMDA, BroadwayWorld's Ben Cameron sat down with AMDA alumna and faculty member J. Elaine Marcos – who currently stars in Drag the Musical –to chat more about all that AMDA has to offer. The duo also discussed our recent partnership with AMDA for our Next On Stage competition, which concluded on Sunday, January 19 at 54 Below.