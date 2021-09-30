ALADDIN Will Resume Performances Tonight with COVID Protocols in Place

Just yesterday, following its Tuesday night reopening, Disney's Aladdin on Broadway was forced to cancel its Wednesday evening performance due to breakthrough Covid-19 cases detected within the company. This marked the first Broadway production to cancel a performance due to Covid-19 since reopening began.

BroadwayWorld has just learned that the show will resume performances tonight, Thursday, September 30th at 7pm at The New Amsterdam Theatre.

The official statement reads: "Our extensive protocol system to test our employees and identify positive cases worked, and allowed us to act immediately to contain those cases. Given the thoroughness of our Covid protocols and a vaccinated workforce, we remain confident that the environment is safe for our guests, cast, crew and musicians.

Members of Disney Theatrical's companies are required to be fully vaccinated.

In the last 24 hours, two more rounds of testing- one rapid PCR and one lab based-PCR - have shown no new breakthrough cases in the Aladdin cast.

Every cast member in Disney Theatrical's four North American companies (Aladdin Broadway, Frozen North American tour and The Lion King on Broadway and on tour) is PCR-tested six times a week; this exceeds the Actors Equity requirement of two antigen tests a week.

Six full time Covid safety supervisors have been hired since the productions resumed; this exceeds the Actors Equity requirement.

Additionally, audience members age 12 and up attending our theaters in NYC must be fully vaccinated. Audiences under 12 must show proof of negative PCR or antigen test. All audiences must wear a mask at all times while in the theatre. For full details visit https://aladdinthemusical.com/healthandsafety/"

Aladdin stars Michael Maliakel making his Broadway debut in the title role, Shoba Narayan as Jasmine, Michael James Scott as Genie and Tony Award nominee Jonathan Freeman as Jafar, bringing to the stage the role he indelibly created in the animated film. The show also features Milo Alosi, Zach Bencal and Brad Weinstock as Aladdin's sidekicks Kassim, Babkak and Omar, JC Montgomery as Sultan and Don Darryl Rivera as Iago. Juwan Crawley, Dennis Stowe and Frank Viveros stand by for several principals.

Aladdin also features Tia Altinay, Mary Antonini, Netanel Bellaishe, Michael Bullard, Michael Callahan, Lissa deGuzman, Mathew deGuzman, Jacob Dickey, Mark DiConzo, Olivia Donalson, Josh Drake, Samantha Farrow, Jacob Gutierrez, April Holloway, Heather Makalani, Stanley Martin, Paul HeeSang Miller, Amber Owens, Jamie Kasey Patterson, Bobby Pestka, Ariel Reid, Tyler Roberts, Jaz Sealey, Angelo Soriano and Charles South.