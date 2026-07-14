Contest: Win Tickets to ha ha ha ha ha ha ha at La Jolla Playhouse

Enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to ha ha ha ha ha ha ha at La Jolla Playhouse! Julia Masli’s award-winning solo phenomenon, a New York Times Top Pick of the Year, arrives in San Diego for two weeks only following a string of critically acclaimed runs across the USA and internationally.

Part clowning, part surreal social experiment, part connection-forging alchemy, ha ha ha ha ha ha ha is a playground of spontaneity, outlandish hilarity, and surprising poignancy, all shaped in real time by the audience. Anarchic. Side-splitting. Unexpectedly tender.

The Guardian says ha ha ha ha ha ha ha is “a great unexpected carnival of mutual care, ring-led with a featherlight touch by a clown whose mischief is matched only by her compassion.” Utterly unlike anything else onstage, this is a completely different experience every night that keeps audiences coming back again and again. Begins July 28 at La Jolla Playhouse. For more information on ha ha ha ha ha ha ha click here.

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