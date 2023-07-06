Photos: Co-Producer Jennifer Hudson Visits A STRANGE LOOP in London

Click Here for More on A Strange Loop

The cast of 'A Strange Loop' had a surprise visit from show co-producer Jennifer Hudson this weekend, as she flew into town to see the show. Afterwards she visited the cast backstage to congratulate them on their performance and take photos.

Check out the photos of Hudson with the cast below!

“A Strange Loop is a masterpiece," Hudson said. "Michael R. Jackson's talent and dedication to his craft is truly inspiring, and I am honoured to have watched the incredible Barbican cast bring this story to the London stage."

A Strange Loop is at the Barbican Theatre until 9 September.